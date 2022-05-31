The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Memorial Day weekend mass shootings; E.U.’s Russian oil ban; contaminated strawberries; mummy discovery; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

1 There were at least 12 mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend. Where? Across the U.S., from California to Michigan to Tennessee. Several took place at parties, and one at a Memorial Day event. At least Across the U.S., from California to Michigan to Tennessee. Several took place at parties, and one at a Memorial Day event. At least eight people were killed and 55 injured.

What counts as a mass shooting? According to a nonprofit group that tracks them, when “four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.”

In Texas: The first funerals The first funerals are taking place for the victims of last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. 2 Canada is planning a “national freeze” on handgun sales. The details: The legislation, introduced yesterday, would stop both imports and sales, and allow judges to The legislation, introduced yesterday, would stop both imports and sales, and allow judges to temporarily remove firearms from people who are considered dangerous.

What’s next? The bill is likely to pass. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the recent gun violence in the U.S. shows that, without action, things get “worse and worse.” 3 European Union countries will ban most Russian oil. The details: It’s the E.U.’s It’s the E.U.’s biggest effort yet to hit Russia’s economy over the war in Ukraine. About 90% of oil imports will be phased out this year, with an exception for pipeline deliveries.

In Ukraine: Russia continues to capture more territory around Severodonetsk, a key Ukrainian-controlled city in the east. A French photojournalist Russia continues to capture more territory around Severodonetsk, a key Ukrainian-controlled city in the east. A French photojournalist was killed there yesterday. Advertisement 4 The U.S. is changing the way it screens migrants seeking asylum. A new system begins phasing in today: It relies It relies more on asylum officers at immigration detention centers instead of judges to decide who can stay in the U.S. because of danger or persecution.

Why this matters: The U.S. has a huge backlog of asylum cases — nearly 400,000. Officials said the changes will speed things up without sacrificing fairness.

Not everyone is happy: The policy is being challenged in court, with Texas arguing it will increase illegal immigration. 5 Hurricane Agatha slammed into Mexico yesterday. It was record-setting: The Category 2 hurricane was the strongest the country has seen on its Pacific coast in May, powered by warmer-than-normal waters.

What to watch: The storm is expected to bring potentially life-threatening The storm is expected to bring potentially life-threatening flash floods and heavy rains today. It also could help bring storms to Florida this weekend. 6 Contaminated strawberries probably caused a hepatitis A outbreak.

What to know: If you saved fresh organic FreshKampo or HEB strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 in your freezer, you should throw them out, If you saved fresh organic FreshKampo or HEB strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 in your freezer, you should throw them out, the FDA said

There have been at least 17 U.S. cases of the highly contagious virus, with at least 15 in California. Symptoms include fever, nausea, stomach pain and fatigue.

Advertisement

7

Hundreds of mummies were discovered in an ancient Egyptian necropolis.

The find: 250 sarcophagi — or painted coffins — 250 sarcophagi — or painted coffins — with well-preserved mummies inside , as well as bronze statues dating back 2,500 years.

Where were they? Near Cairo, in part of the burial grounds of the ancient capital, Memphis. They’ll be moved to a new museum.

And now … summer is unofficially underway: Here’s what our pop culture team will be watching over the next few months.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article