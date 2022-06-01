The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Texas school shooting; Russian advances in eastern Ukraine; record gas prices; BTS at the White House; and more

June 1, 2022 at 6:37 a.m. EDT
Police updated another key detail of the Texas school shooting.

  • The latest: The 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 children and two teachers last week, got into the school because a door hadn’t locked like it was supposed to — not because a teacher left it open, as authorities originally said.
  • Why this matters: The official account of the shooting keeps changing. This update is particularly noteworthy because it addresses how the gunman got inside despite security measures.

Russian troops have taken most of a key city in eastern Ukraine.

Gas prices hit another record high.

  • The latest: A gallon costs $4.67 on average, and drivers in multiple states — including Illinois, Nevada and Oregon — are paying more than $5.
  • In the larger economy: Prices across the board are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and U.S. leaders played down the problem until it was too late. Now, the White House is scrambling to respond.

The Supreme Court stopped a controversial Texas law about social media.

  • The details: The law would ban large tech companies (think Facebook and Twitter) from removing posts based on a user’s political ideology. The companies said that violates the First Amendment.
  • The bigger picture: This is one piece of a fight over what counts as free speech and whose rights are really at stake when lawmakers try to regulate what you see on social media.
  • What’s next? The legal battle over the law will continue while it’s paused.

Water restrictions go into effect today for millions of Californians.

  • The details: More than 6 million residents in the Los Angeles area will need to limit outdoor watering to once a week.
  • Why? California is going through a severe drought, and water reservoirs have dwindled to record lows. The goal is to cut water use by 35%.

A Clinton campaign lawyer was found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

  • The details: Michael Sussmann came forward with potentially damaging information about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential race. He was accused of lying to the FBI when he said he wasn’t doing it on behalf of any client.
  • What was at stake? Reputations, mostly. The trial rehashed many controversies from the 2016 election but was unlikely to end in serious jail time.

The K-pop supergroup BTS visited the White House yesterday.

  • Why? The Korean stars met with President Biden to talk about Asian inclusion and the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, which have spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • They drew a huge crowd in person and online, with hundreds of thousands watching the official White House live stream (which usually gets just a few hundred viewers).

And now … it’s prime picnic season: Here are our 5 best cool, crunchy coleslaw recipes.

