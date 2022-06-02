Thursday briefing: What to know about the Tulsa hospital shooting; Depp-Heard verdict; Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee; and more

Johnny Depp came out the big winner in his trial with Amber Heard.

Who qualifies? 560,000 former students of the for-profit chain of Corinthian Colleges schools (Everest Institute, WyoTech and Heald College) that collapsed in 2015. It’s the largest group forgiveness of student loans.

Why this matters: It adds to evidence that the pandemic is creating a generation of students struggling with depression, anxiety and trauma.

6

Why? It’s the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70th year on the throne. She is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

7

And now … in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: Here’s a visual timeline of her 70 years on the throne.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.