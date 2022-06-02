Thursday briefing: What to know about the Tulsa hospital shooting; Depp-Heard verdict; Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee; and more

1
A gunman killed at least four people yesterday at a Tulsa hospital.
- What we know: The shooter apparently killed himself just before officers arrived. Police are looking for a motive and have released no details on the victims or number of injured.
- The bigger picture: It’s the latest in a string of major mass shootings in the U.S., following Buffalo and last week’s Texas school shooting.
- In Buffalo: The White man accused of killing 10 people was charged yesterday with murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism.
2
Ukraine is facing significant setbacks in parts of the east.
- There’s street-by-street fighting in the key city of Severodonetsk, which is mostly under Russian control. Ukraine is pushing back in other parts of the country.
- What else to know: Ukraine’s soccer team beat Scotland last night. It’s one win away (the next match is Sunday) from qualifying for the World Cup.
3
The U.S. will cancel $5.8 billion in student loans.
- Who qualifies? 560,000 former students of the for-profit chain of Corinthian Colleges schools (Everest Institute, WyoTech and Heald College) that collapsed in 2015. It’s the largest group forgiveness of student loans.
- Why? The colleges misled students into piling on debt, officials said. Former students have been fighting for debt forgiveness for years.
4
Johnny Depp came out the big winner in his trial with Amber Heard.
- A Virginia jury found yesterday that Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, made false claims three times that hurt his reputation and that Depp defamed Heard once.
- How we got here: Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote about surviving abuse. She countersued. The high-profile trial lasted over six weeks.
- The bigger picture: This case leaves serious questions about the future of abuse victims’ willingness to come forward — and perhaps their legal options.
5
More students are struggling with their mental health.
Britain is throwing Queen Elizabeth II a four-day party this week.
The NBA Finals start tonight.
And now … in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee: Here’s a visual timeline of her 70 years on the throne.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.