Friday briefing: Biden pleads with Congress to act on guns; vaccines for kids; summer blackouts; Spelling Bee drama; and more

President Biden urged Congress to act on guns in a rare prime-time address.
- What he called for: A set of sweeping changes to U.S. gun laws, including banning assault weapons and limiting high-capacity magazines.
- What else to know: The House will vote next week on legislation that would raise the age to buy a semiautomatic weapon from 18 to 21. But it’s unlikely to pass the Senate.
There have been more than 230 mass shootings so far this year.
- That’s an average of more than one shooting a day in which four or more people were hurt or killed. You can see what that looks like here.
- On the rise: The rate was high this year even before the recent string of high-profile shootings, including a racist massacre in Buffalo and the slaughter at a Texas elementary school.
- The latest: The man who opened fire at a Tulsa hospital Wednesday killed a doctor he blamed for his back pain and three others, police said yesterday.
Ukraine and Russia have been at war for 100 days.
- On the ground: Russia has control of about 20% of Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.
- One key battle: Ukrainian troops are locked in brutal combat for the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is now mostly controlled by Russian forces.
Kids under 5 could get a coronavirus vaccine within weeks.
- What’s new? The long-awaited shots for young children could begin June 21, the White House said yesterday, depending on decisions by the FDA and public health officials.
- Why it’s important: There are about 19 million children under 5 in the U.S. It’s the last age group without access to a vaccine.
- What else to know: Low-income students were more likely to fall behind during remote learning, a new survey found, often because of a lack of technology at home.
Parts of the U.S. may have more blackouts than usual this summer.
States and tribes could get back powers to block gas pipelines.
The National Spelling Bee ended with its first-ever spell-off.
And now … here’s what we’re reading this summer: 21 books to add to your list.
