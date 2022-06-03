The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Biden pleads with Congress to act on guns; vaccines for kids; summer blackouts; Spelling Bee drama; and more

June 3, 2022 at 6:34 a.m. EDT
1

President Biden urged Congress to act on guns in a rare prime-time address.

During remarks on June 2 on recent mass shootings, President Biden said “this time we must actually do something” and that the 2nd Amendment is “not absolute.” (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
  • What he called for: A set of sweeping changes to U.S. gun laws, including banning assault weapons and limiting high-capacity magazines.
  • What else to know: The House will vote next week on legislation that would raise the age to buy a semiautomatic weapon from 18 to 21. But it’s unlikely to pass the Senate.

2

There have been more than 230 mass shootings so far this year.

  • That’s an average of more than one shooting a day in which four or more people were hurt or killed. You can see what that looks like here.
  • On the rise: The rate was high this year even before the recent string of high-profile shootings, including a racist massacre in Buffalo and the slaughter at a Texas elementary school.
  • The latest: The man who opened fire at a Tulsa hospital Wednesday killed a doctor he blamed for his back pain and three others, police said yesterday.

3

Ukraine and Russia have been at war for 100 days.

  • On the ground: Russia has control of about 20% of Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.
  • One key battle: Ukrainian troops are locked in brutal combat for the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is now mostly controlled by Russian forces.

4

Kids under 5 could get a coronavirus vaccine within weeks.

  • What’s new? The long-awaited shots for young children could begin June 21, the White House said yesterday, depending on decisions by the FDA and public health officials.
  • Why it’s important: There are about 19 million children under 5 in the U.S. It’s the last age group without access to a vaccine.
  • What else to know: Low-income students were more likely to fall behind during remote learning, a new survey found, often because of a lack of technology at home.

5

Parts of the U.S. may have more blackouts than usual this summer.

  • Why? The nation’s power grid is under enormous stress because of extreme weather tied to climate change and some coal plants shutting down unexpectedly early.
  • The places at risk: Arkansas, California, southern Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin may not have enough energy during heat waves.

6

States and tribes could get back powers to block gas pipelines.

  • The Biden administration plan, announced yesterday, would allow local officials to scrutinize projects that threaten lakes, rivers and streams.
  • Why it matters: The plan, which could be in place by next spring, would reverse a Trump administration rule that ended a half-century of protection under the Clean Water Act.

7

The National Spelling Bee ended with its first-ever spell-off.

  • The finish: Two contestants went head-to-head late last night to spell as many words as they could in 90 seconds after several rounds didn’t separate them.
  • The winner: Harini Logan, a 14-year-old from Texas, correctly spelled 21 words in the rapid-fire ending. Runner-up Vikram Raju, 12, of Colorado, spelled 15.

Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

