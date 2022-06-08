The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Election results in California and Iowa; gun control; coronavirus vaccine; night sky spectacle; and more

Updated June 8, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published June 8, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Voters recalled a top liberal prosecutor in San Francisco.

  • Why? Critics said District Attorney Chesa Boudin was too lenient on crime.
  • Key primary result: In Los Angeles, Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso will probably advance to a runoff in the race for mayor.
  • In Iowa: Democrats chose Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken to challenge 88-year-old Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. Check all results here.

2

A young Uvalde shooting survivor will testify in Congress today.

  • Who is she? Miah Cerrillo, 11, who smeared herself in blood and played dead to survive the massacre at a Texas school last month, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.
  • What else? The Democratic-controlled House will begin debating two gun-control bills, but the legislation has no chance of passing the Senate.

3

FDA advisers recommended the Novavax coronavirus vaccine yesterday.

  • What is it? A shot made from more traditional — and more time-consuming — technology than the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. It may be easier for some to tolerate.
  • What’s next? The shot needs final approval, which could come sometime this summer.
  • What else to know: Moderna is making an omicron-specific booster (which it hopes to have available by fall), and early data looks promising.

4

The Secret Service tried to help Donald Trump get to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • What happened? After weeks of pressure from the president, agents attempted to secure a motorcade route so Trump could join his supporters marching to the Capitol ahead of the 2021 attack. But Washington, D.C., police refused the request.
  • Why it matters: The new detail is part of the House investigation into Trump’s role in the attack and could be featured in prime-time hearings set to begin tomorrow.

5

The housing crisis is hitting mobile-home parks.

  • What’s happening? Lot rents are doubling or tripling because of a combination of higher demand, low supply and an increase in corporate owners.
  • Why this matters: Mobile homes are one of the biggest sources of affordable housing, and millions of Americans who live in them don’t have another option if they’re priced out.

6

The E.U. is putting an end to smartphone charging cord chaos.

  • What’s happening? All smartphones — iPhones included — sold in the E.U.’s 27 countries must have the same type of charging port (USB-C) by 2024. The goal is to reduce waste and simplify people’s lives.
  • The bigger picture: This rule could have a worldwide impact because of the impracticality of making different products for different places.

7

You can see a rare show in the night sky this month.

  • The details: For the first time in 18 years, five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — are lined up in their natural order from the sun and visible to the naked eye.
  • How to watch: Step outside about 30 minutes before sunrise and look southeast. The planets will shine brighter than the surrounding stars and should be easy to spot.

