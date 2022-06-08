Wednesday briefing: Election results in California and Iowa; gun control; coronavirus vaccine; night sky spectacle; and more

1
Voters recalled a top liberal prosecutor in San Francisco.
- Why? Critics said District Attorney Chesa Boudin was too lenient on crime.
- Key primary result: In Los Angeles, Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso will probably advance to a runoff in the race for mayor.
- In Iowa: Democrats chose Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken to challenge 88-year-old Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. Check all results here.
2
A young Uvalde shooting survivor will testify in Congress today.
- Who is she? Miah Cerrillo, 11, who smeared herself in blood and played dead to survive the massacre at a Texas school last month, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.
- What else? The Democratic-controlled House will begin debating two gun-control bills, but the legislation has no chance of passing the Senate.
3
FDA advisers recommended the Novavax coronavirus vaccine yesterday.
- What is it? A shot made from more traditional — and more time-consuming — technology than the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. It may be easier for some to tolerate.
- What’s next? The shot needs final approval, which could come sometime this summer.
- What else to know: Moderna is making an omicron-specific booster (which it hopes to have available by fall), and early data looks promising.
4
The Secret Service tried to help Donald Trump get to the Capitol on Jan. 6.
- What happened? After weeks of pressure from the president, agents attempted to secure a motorcade route so Trump could join his supporters marching to the Capitol ahead of the 2021 attack. But Washington, D.C., police refused the request.
- Why it matters: The new detail is part of the House investigation into Trump’s role in the attack and could be featured in prime-time hearings set to begin tomorrow.
5
The housing crisis is hitting mobile-home parks.
The E.U. is putting an end to smartphone charging cord chaos.
You can see a rare show in the night sky this month.
