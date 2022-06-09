The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: House backs gun-control measures; a prime-time Jan. 6 hearing; extreme heat; remarkable cancer trial; and more

June 9, 2022 at 6:34 a.m. EDT
The House passed gun-control measures after a day of emotional testimony.

On June 8, witnesses of gun violence, their family members and others testified to Congress on mass shootings, including those in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
  • What happened? Lawmakers backed aggressive action, including raising the minimum age to buy most semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, by a 223-to-204 vote.
  • What’s next? The legislation will not pass the Senate because of Republican opposition, but there is hope for a more modest bipartisan deal on gun control.

2

The Jan. 6 committee will hold its first public hearing tonight.

3

The war in Ukraine is creating a global food crisis.

  • The details: Millions of people in developing nations rely on grain coming from Ukraine and Russia, which Russia is blocking. The U.N. is trying to negotiate a solution.
  • On the battlefield: Ukrainian forces remain locked in a brutal battle for Severodonetsk, a key eastern city.

4

A man with a gun was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

  • What we know: The 26-year-old called police and said he wanted to murder a Supreme Court justice and kill himself, prosecutors said yesterday. He faces attempted murder charges.
  • Why? The California man was “upset” that the court may soon end the national right to abortion, as well as about the Texas school shooting, court documents showed.

5

A wave of extreme heat is hitting the Southwest this week.

  • The forecast: Temperatures are expected to peak tomorrow, with the potential for dozens of record highs over 100 degrees in places like Las Vegas, Phoenix and California’s Central Valley.
  • The bigger picture: Climate change is intensifying this heat. In Phoenix, the average June temperature has jumped from 83.7 degrees around World War II to 93.9 degrees now.

6

The U.S. plans to turn a huge underwater canyon into a marine sanctuary.

  • Why? The Hudson Canyon, about 100 miles off the coast of New York City, rivals the Grand Canyon in size and is home to hundreds of species including sperm whales and deep-sea turtles.
  • What it means: Marine sanctuaries get protections similar to those of national parks. Yesterday’s announcement was part of World Oceans Day.

7

A small cancer drug trial saw groundbreaking results.

  • What happened? Fourteen patients with early-stage rectal cancer were treated with a new drug designed to block a cancer cell protein. After six months, all traces of cancer were gone.
  • What experts are saying: The findings are a “very big deal” and could lead to new treatments. However, the trial was small, and the patients all shared a specific abnormality to their cancer.

And now … voice mails can be important or even downright precious: Here’s how to keep them safe in case something happens to your phone.

