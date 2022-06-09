Thursday briefing: House backs gun-control measures; a prime-time Jan. 6 hearing; extreme heat; remarkable cancer trial; and more

1
The House passed gun-control measures after a day of emotional testimony.
- What happened? Lawmakers backed aggressive action, including raising the minimum age to buy most semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, by a 223-to-204 vote.
- What’s next? The legislation will not pass the Senate because of Republican opposition, but there is hope for a more modest bipartisan deal on gun control.
2
The Jan. 6 committee will hold its first public hearing tonight.
3
The war in Ukraine is creating a global food crisis.
- The details: Millions of people in developing nations rely on grain coming from Ukraine and Russia, which Russia is blocking. The U.N. is trying to negotiate a solution.
- On the battlefield: Ukrainian forces remain locked in a brutal battle for Severodonetsk, a key eastern city.
4
A man with a gun was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.
- What we know: The 26-year-old called police and said he wanted to murder a Supreme Court justice and kill himself, prosecutors said yesterday. He faces attempted murder charges.
- Why? The California man was “upset” that the court may soon end the national right to abortion, as well as about the Texas school shooting, court documents showed.
5
A wave of extreme heat is hitting the Southwest this week.
The U.S. plans to turn a huge underwater canyon into a marine sanctuary.
A small cancer drug trial saw groundbreaking results.
