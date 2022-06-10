The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: The Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing; police officer charged with murder; microplastics; UFOs; and more Loading...

What he said: The Russian president The Russian president likened himself to Peter the Great, the emperor who led Russia’s territorial expansion in the 1700s, in an apparent reference to his ambitions in Ukraine.

On the ground: Ukraine is losing up to 200 fighters daily, a Ukrainian official said, and around Ukraine is losing up to 200 fighters daily, a Ukrainian official said, and around 10,000 civilians are trapped in the besieged eastern city of Severodonetsk.

Scientists found microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow for the first time.

What are microplastics? Broken-down plastic particles that are usually too small to see with the naked eye.

Why this matters: It shows the extent of global plastic pollution, It shows the extent of global plastic pollution, researchers said . Microplastics can harm wildlife — from krill to penguins — and can speed up melting of ice and snow.

NASA is joining the hunt for UFOs.

The plan: The space agency is The space agency is forming a team to study “observations of events that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena,” it said yesterday.

Why? NASA wants to bring a scientific perspective to existing government investigations. The U.S. has listed NASA wants to bring a scientific perspective to existing government investigations. The U.S. has listed more than 140 flying objects that officials couldn’t identify.

