Friday briefing: The Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing; police officer charged with murder; microplastics; UFOs; and more

1 The Jan. 6 committee held its first public hearing last night. The House select committee held its first prime-time session on June 9 after spending nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Video: Mahlia Posey/The Washington Post, Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) 2 An officer who killed a Black man in Michigan was charged with murder. The background: Christopher Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4. The latest: Authorities said yesterday that Schurr intended to kill Lyoya. He'll appear in court today. Why it matters: Police are rarely charged when they kill someone on duty, and officers in Grand Rapids have been accused of mistreating people of color for years. 3 Thousands of people across the country will protest gun violence tomorrow. What to know: The main rally organized by March for Our Lives — the group founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting — will take place near the Washington Monument in D.C. Why this matters: There is new momentum for gun-control laws in the wake of the latest school shooting in Texas. But Republicans are stalling action in the Senate. 4 Experts are expecting another month of record inflation. What to watch: New numbers on rising prices will be released this morning. Where we're feeling this: Everywhere, but especially at the gas pump. The average cost of a gallon is just under $5. However, there are some signs of change: Used-car prices have been falling, and the housing market is starting to cool. 5 Vladimir Putin made a revealing comparison about himself. Scientists found microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow for the first time. NASA is joining the hunt for UFOs. And now … what to do this weekend: Give the new Jurassic Park (out in theaters today) a chance despite our bad review — or binge one of these eight TV shows guaranteed to bring you joy.