Tuesday briefing: The Jan. 6 hearing’s star witness; what to watch in today’s primaries; tampon shortage; supermoon; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee held its second public hearing yesterday.
- What we heard: A parade of advisers to Donald Trump describing how he ignored their warnings that there was no credible evidence supporting his election fraud claims.
- Star witness: Former attorney general William Barr, who said the president appeared “detached from reality” after losing the 2020 presidential election.
- What’s next? The third public hearing, tomorrow morning, will focus on Trump’s pressure campaign at the Justice Department to overturn the election results.
2
Two House Republicans face tough primaries in South Carolina today.
3
The last bridge between a key Ukrainian city and the outside world was destroyed.
- Where? Severodonetsk, in the east. Russia is trying to capture it and take control of the surrounding Donbas region. Evacuations are now impossible, a local official said.
- In other news: The number of nuclear weapons in the world is expected to grow for the first time in decades, partly as a result of the war.
4
U.S. stock markets continued their sharp fall yesterday.
- What’s behind this? Wall Street has been on a downward spiral this year as concerns about rising prices and interest rates were made worse by global events like the war in Ukraine.
- This week: The Federal Reserve — the U.S. central bank — meets today and tomorrow. It’s expected to hike interest rates to help slow rising prices, but it also could place more pressure on financial markets.
5
A tampon shortage is causing prices to rise.
- Why this is happening: Some of the same issues straining the global economy, such as fuel costs and labor shortages. But also, the pandemic push for medical essentials increased demand — and costs — of cotton, rayon and plastic.
- The numbers: The average price for a package of tampons is up nearly 10% in the past year.
- One solution: Sustainable period products such as a reusable menstrual cup.
6
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from another NBA title.
A strawberry supermoon will light up the skies tonight.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
