Tuesday briefing: The Jan. 6 hearing’s star witness; what to watch in today’s primaries; tampon shortage; supermoon; and more

By
June 14, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The Jan. 6 committee held its second public hearing yesterday.

2

Two House Republicans face tough primaries in South Carolina today.

3

The last bridge between a key Ukrainian city and the outside world was destroyed.

  • Where? Severodonetsk, in the east. Russia is trying to capture it and take control of the surrounding Donbas region. Evacuations are now impossible, a local official said.
  • In other news: The number of nuclear weapons in the world is expected to grow for the first time in decades, partly as a result of the war.

4

U.S. stock markets continued their sharp fall yesterday.

  • What’s behind this? Wall Street has been on a downward spiral this year as concerns about rising prices and interest rates were made worse by global events like the war in Ukraine.
  • This week: The Federal Reserve — the U.S. central bank — meets today and tomorrow. It’s expected to hike interest rates to help slow rising prices, but it also could place more pressure on financial markets.

5

A tampon shortage is causing prices to rise.

  • Why this is happening: Some of the same issues straining the global economy, such as fuel costs and labor shortages. But also, the pandemic push for medical essentials increased demand — and costs — of cotton, rayon and plastic.
  • The numbers: The average price for a package of tampons is up nearly 10% in the past year.
  • One solution: Sustainable period products such as a reusable menstrual cup.

6

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from another NBA title.

  • Last night: The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics, 104-94, in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, despite a quiet night from star Stephen Curry, who hit no three-pointers.
  • What’s next: Game 6 takes place Thursday night in Boston.

7

A strawberry supermoon will light up the skies tonight.

  • What’s that? A supermoon happens when a full moon is at its closest distance to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger. The “strawberry” part refers to Native American harvesting seasons.
  • The forecast: Cloud cover will thin out over many parts of the northern U.S. today, so there’s a good chance of some spectacular nighttime gazing.

And now … houseplants don’t just look great in your home: They can boost your psychological and physical health, too.

