Thursday briefing: What the interest rate hike means; the next Jan. 6 hearing; kids’ vaccines; miraculous tortoise; and more

1
The Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate hike in decades.
- The increase of three-quarters of a percentage point is the U.S. central bank’s latest attempt to control rising prices.
- What this does: It makes borrowing money more expensive. In theory, that will make people pull back from big purchases, which would lower demand and allow prices to fall.
- Will this cause a recession? It’s possible. Raising rates can sometimes slow economic growth too much and too fast. Here are seven tips to prepare for whatever comes next.
2
The Jan. 6 committee revealed two new investigation targets.
- The latest: The panel got emails between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, and a pro-Trump attorney involved in the effort to deny Joe Biden the presidency.
- Another path: The committee released details, including video, about a group Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) led around the Capitol the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
- Today’s public hearing (1 p.m. Eastern time) will center on President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.
3
Long-awaited coronavirus vaccines for young kids moved closer to reality.
- What happened? FDA advisers recommended use of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots for children under 5 — the last group in the U.S. without access to a coronavirus vaccine.
- What’s next? The FDA is expected to follow the recommendations. If the CDC agrees at a meeting set for tomorrow and Saturday, the shots will be available by next week.
4
The U.S. will send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
- What it includes: Rocket systems, artillery, coastal defense weapons and ammunition, President Biden said yesterday. It’s the U.S.’s biggest Ukraine aid package.
- Why it’s needed: A Russian offensive is pummeling Ukrainian forces in the east. The scale of the package suggests that the U.S. believes the war will continue for a long time.
5
Elon Musk is facing Twitter’s staff for the first time today.
Chemicals found in drinking water might be more dangerous than once thought.
A giant tortoise believed to be extinct has been confirmed alive.
