The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: What the interest rate hike means; the next Jan. 6 hearing; kids’ vaccines; miraculous tortoise; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

The setting: The Tesla CEO, who struck a $44 billion deal to buy the social network in April, The Tesla CEO, who struck a $44 billion deal to buy the social network in April, will speak at a companywide meeting. Many employees are worried about his plans.

What else to know: Tesla vehicles running its Autopilot software have been involved in Tesla vehicles running its Autopilot software have been involved in 273 reported crashes over the past year, regulators revealed yesterday.

6

Chemicals found in drinking water might be more dangerous than once thought.

What we’re talking about: Human-made Human-made “forever chemicals” called PFAS. They’re also found in food packaging and cosmetics, and are linked to infertility, thyroid problems and cancer.

What’s new? The latest science, The latest science, announced yesterday , suggests that even staggeringly low levels of these chemicals can damage our health.

Advertisement

7

A giant tortoise believed to be extinct has been confirmed alive.

Where? The Galápagos Islands, off the coast of Ecuador. Fernanda was discovered in 2019 and confirmed by genetic testing as The Galápagos Islands, off the coast of Ecuador. Fernanda was discovered in 2019 and confirmed by genetic testing as the real thing this week.

What it means: She’s the last of her kind, barring another discovery. So scientists are studying her while holding out hope.

And now … Juneteenth is coming this weekend: Here are four meaningful ways you can observe the holiday.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article