Monday briefing: Worrying signs for the economy; coronavirus vaccines for kids; Colombia’s election; Yellowstone; and more

1
Americans are starting to spend less on travel and restaurants.
- It’s a worrying sign: This type of spending — which also includes things like haircuts and home repairs and cleaning — makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy.
- What’s behind this? Prices have risen 8.6% in the past year, and financial markets have grown volatile, with investment values plummeting.
- What’s next? “A recession is not inevitable,” members of President Biden’s Cabinet stressed this weekend, pointing to strong job numbers and ways to bring down gas prices.
2
Coronavirus vaccines for kids under 5 are finally here.
- The latest: The CDC signed off on giving the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to as many as 19 million U.S. children. They should be available tomorrow.
- Why it matters: This was the last group without access to a vaccine. Since the pandemic began, more than 13.5 million U.S. kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.
3
Russian troops have detained or abducted hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.
- All over Ukraine, people are missing. Authorities say these cases are part of a pattern of Russian disappearances, a tactic designed to demoralize civilian resistance.
- What else to know: European Union leaders will meet Thursday and Friday to decide if Ukraine will be granted candidate status.
4
A former guerrilla fighter will be Colombia’s first leftist president.
- Who is he? Gustavo Petro, a 62-year-old senator and former rebel. He received over half the vote in yesterday’s election.
- His ideas: Petro promised to transform an unequal society. He wants free higher education, universal public health care and higher taxes on the wealthiest Colombians.
- The pattern: Colombia is one of Latin America’s most historically conservative countries, but governments are moving left across the region after the coronavirus pandemic’s economic assault.
5
Apple Store workers approved their first U.S. union.
- Where? Towson, Md., near Baltimore. Workers there voted 65 to 33 to join a union Saturday, becoming the first of the tech giant’s U.S. retail stores to take that step.
- The bigger picture: It’s part of an organizing movement sweeping the nation. Workers at tech companies are banding together to demand higher pay, better benefits and more leverage.
6
Swimming’s governing body banned most transgender women from competing.
Parts of Yellowstone National Park will reopen after devastating floods.
And now … these flavors could soon find their way into your shopping cart: Here are six food trends to watch in 2022.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
