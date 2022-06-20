The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Worrying signs for the economy; coronavirus vaccines for kids; Colombia’s election; Yellowstone; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What’s happening? FINA’s new policy, FINA’s new policy, announced yesterday , requires transgender athletes to have completed their transition by age 12 to swim in women’s competitions.

The background: Penn’s Lia Thomas became the first openly transgender woman to Penn’s Lia Thomas became the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA Division I swimming title this year, intensifying debate over the rules.

7

Parts of Yellowstone National Park will reopen after devastating floods.

The damage: Last week, a massive Last week,a massive explosion of water surged through the region, sweeping away homes, bridges and roadways. These maps and videos show the flood’s full force.

The plan: Entrances to the south loop of the popular tourist destination Entrances to the south loop of the popular tourist destination will reopen Wednesday. However, Yellowstone’s north loop could remain closed for repairs all summer.

And now … these flavors could soon find their way into your shopping cart: Here are six food trends to watch in 2022.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

