Tuesday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on fake electors; Senate runoff in Alabama and other primaries; gas tax holiday; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee will hold its fourth public hearing today.
2
Alabama Republicans vote today in a Senate runoff dominated by Trump.
- Who’s running? Rep. Mo Brooks, who once boasted that he “led the charge” to reject Biden’s 2020 victory, and his Trump-backed rival Katie Britt.
- Trump’s flip-flop: The former president initially endorsed Brooks but took it back in March after the congressman urged Republicans to move on from the 2020 election.
- What else to watch today: House primaries in Virginia and a Republican House runoff in Georgia.
3
Russia said it captured two Americans who went missing in Ukraine.
4
President Biden is considering a gas tax holiday.
- What’s that? A temporary removal of all federal taxes on gas purchases. It could save drivers about 18.4 cents per gallon as prices spike across the country.
- What’s next: Biden said he hopes to decide by the end of the week. But the plan would have to go through Congress, and some lawmakers have already spoken against it.
5
More than 55 million Americans could face triple-digit heat this week.
Native American tribes will co-manage a national monument for the first time.
One of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks has sunk.
