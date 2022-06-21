The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on fake electors; Senate runoff in Alabama and other primaries; gas tax holiday; and more

June 21, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The Jan. 6 committee will hold its fourth public hearing today.

2

Alabama Republicans vote today in a Senate runoff dominated by Trump.

  • Who’s running? Rep. Mo Brooks, who once boasted that he “led the charge” to reject Biden’s 2020 victory, and his Trump-backed rival Katie Britt.
  • Trump’s flip-flop: The former president initially endorsed Brooks but took it back in March after the congressman urged Republicans to move on from the 2020 election.
  • What else to watch today: House primaries in Virginia and a Republican House runoff in Georgia.

3

Russia said it captured two Americans who went missing in Ukraine.

4

President Biden is considering a gas tax holiday.

  • What’s that? A temporary removal of all federal taxes on gas purchases. It could save drivers about 18.4 cents per gallon as prices spike across the country.
  • What’s next: Biden said he hopes to decide by the end of the week. But the plan would have to go through Congress, and some lawmakers have already spoken against it.

5

More than 55 million Americans could face triple-digit heat this week.

6

Native American tribes will co-manage a national monument for the first time.

  • Where: Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, named for a pair of tall towers of rock that look like the top of a bear’s head peeking over a ridge.
  • What’s new: The Biden administration’s historic agreement gives more power to five tribes that have inhabited the region surrounding the monument for centuries.

7

One of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks has sunk.

  • An icon: The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a 260-foot-long boat, hosted millions of guests in its lavish banquet halls over nearly half a century.
  • What happened: It was towed away — destination unclear — last week after closing during the pandemic. It hit bad weather Sunday and capsized in the South China Sea.

And now … it’s hot out there: Here are four refreshing iced tea recipes to help keep you cool.

