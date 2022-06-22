The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: New Trump evidence at the Jan. 6 hearing; gun breakthrough; Afghanistan earthquake; primary results; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

The case: It involved a Maine program that offered to pay private school tuition for a small number of rural students, but only if the school didn’t promote a particular faith.

Why it matters: The ruling was the The ruling was the latest in a string of Supreme Court victories for religious interests over constitutional worries about the separation of church and state.

Advertisement

7

Canada is banning single-use plastics to fight pollution and climate change.

What it covers: Plastic grocery bags, cutlery and straws. It will Plastic grocery bags, cutlery and straws. It will eliminate 22,000 metric tons of pollution over 10 years, officials said.

It’s not alone: Kenya, Chile, Britain and the European Union all have similar bans. The U.S. remains the Kenya, Chile, Britain and the European Union all have similar bans. The U.S. remains the world’s top contributor of plastic waste.

And now … if you need to escape the extreme heat this summer: Here are eight cooler vacation destinations.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article