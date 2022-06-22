Wednesday briefing: New Trump evidence at the Jan. 6 hearing; gun breakthrough; Afghanistan earthquake; primary results; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee held its fourth public hearing yesterday.
2
A gun-control bill took a big step forward in Congress last night.
- The breakthrough: Republicans and Democrats settled key disagreements, putting the legislation on a path to pass the Senate this week. It would include the most significant new federal gun restrictions in 30 years.
- What else to know: A Texas official yesterday provided damning new details about the police response to the deadly school shooting last month in Uvalde, calling it an “abject failure.”
3
A massive earthquake in Afghanistan killed hundreds of people.
- What we know: The 5.9-magnitude quake struck overnight near the country’s eastern border with Pakistan. At least 920 people are dead and 600 injured, officials said.
- The Taliban’s government, which hasn’t been recognized by Western countries since it seized power last year, has appealed for international help.
4
A Trump-backed candidate won a roller-coaster primary in Alabama.
- What happened? Katie Britt defeated Rep. Mo Brooks for the Republican Senate nomination yesterday. Trump had endorsed Brooks but abandoned him as he slipped in the polls.
- In Georgia: Two Trump picks lost House primary runoffs, including Vernon Jones, who initially ran for governor and calls himself the “Black Donald Trump.” All the results are here.
5
The Biden administration plans to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.
- Why it’s important: About 480,000 Americans die of smoking-related causes each year and it’s the No. 1 cause of preventable death. Nicotine is the addictive ingredient in cigarettes.
- The timetable: It could take a year for the FDA to issue the proposed rule, then more time to sift through public comment.
6
The Supreme Court said a state can’t deny public funds to religious schools.
Canada is banning single-use plastics to fight pollution and climate change.
And now … if you need to escape the extreme heat this summer: Here are eight cooler vacation destinations.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
