Tuesday briefing: State abortion battles; San Antonio migrant tragedy; primaries; surprise Jan. 6 hearing; Supreme Court; and more

1
States are beginning to battle over abortion rights.
- Why? The Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion last week, leaving laws up to individual states.
- In California: People will vote in November on a constitutional amendment ensuring the right to abortion and contraception. It’s expected to pass.
- Elsewhere: Judges temporarily blocked abortion bans in Louisiana and Utah, while a court in South Carolina allowed a ban there to take effect immediately.
2
Forty-six people were found dead in a truck in San Antonio.
- What we know: They were migrants being smuggled into the country, officials said. Sixteen people, including children, were rescued alive yesterday. The tractor-trailer had no signs of water or working AC inside.
- It’s the deadliest smuggling incident of its kind in U.S. history and comes as record numbers of migrants are being arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.
3
There’s another round of primaries and elections today.
- Where? Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma and Utah have primaries. Mississippi and South Carolina are holding runoffs, and Nebraska has a special election.
- In Nebraska: Voters will decide who will replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after being found guilty of lying to the FBI.
- Other key races: There’s a fight for a rare open Senate seat in Oklahoma, and in Illinois, a controversial candidate backed by former president Donald Trump is up against another Republican congressman.
4
The Jan. 6 committee is holding a surprise hearing today.
- Why? A top aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is testifying. Cassidy Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and Trump before and after the Capitol riot.
- How to watch: It starts at 1 p.m. Eastern time. We’ll have live coverage on washingtonpost.com.
- What else to know: Federal agents seized the cellphone of John Eastman, a lawyer who urged Trump to block Joe Biden from becoming president.
5
A Russian strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine killed at least 18 people.
The Supreme Court sided with a praying high school football coach.
More than 400,000 solar-powered patio umbrellas are being recalled.
