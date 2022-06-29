The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony; Plan B rationing; coronavirus vaccines; primary results; and more

June 29, 2022 at 6:25 a.m. EDT
The Jan. 6 committee held an explosive public hearing yesterday.

Some stores have started rationing emergency contraceptives.

  • CVS and RiteAid are temporarily limiting purchases of Plan B — a pill that can prevent pregnancy if taken within three days of unprotected sex — to three packs per customer.
  • Why? Demand has spiked since the Supreme Court got rid of the constitutional right to abortion, leaving states free to ban or limit the procedure.
  • What else to know: A court ruling in Texas has temporarily allowed abortions to resume for at least two weeks.

Far-right Republicans had a rough time in yesterday’s primaries.

  • In Colorado: Voters chose more moderate candidates over three election deniers.
  • Across the U.S.: Many hard-right candidates lost to more traditional opponents, though not entirely. In Illinois, a Republican candidate backed by Trump will be on the ballot for governor.

Experts said it’s time to update coronavirus vaccines.

Turkey said it won’t stop Sweden and Finland from joining NATO.

  • Why it matters: It paves the way for the military alliance to grow and strengthen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland shares roughly 800 miles of border with Russia.
  • Today: NATO leaders are expected to sign off on plans for a new headquarters in Eastern Europe. The U.S. also announced plans to station more military in Europe.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

  • Who is she? Jeffrey Epstein’s close friend and accomplice. She sex trafficked young women and girls for the financier for at least a decade between 1994 and 2004.
  • At the sentencing: The judge shot down Maxwell’s claim that she was being punished in place of Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 before his federal trial could take place.

California is sending “inflation relief” checks to millions of residents.

  • The details: The size of the tax refunds will be based on income, tax-filing status and household size, with people earning $75,000 or less eligible for the maximum amount of $1,050.
  • Why? Prices are rising everywhere, but particularly in California, which has the most expensive gas in the U.S. The state is using a huge budget surplus to fund the program.

