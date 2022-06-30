Thursday briefing: What antiabortion lawmakers want next; Ketanji Brown Jackson; the Jan. 6 panel’s new target; R. Kelly; and more

1
Antiabortion lawmakers are planning their next fight.
- What’s happening? Advocacy groups and their allies in state legislatures are drafting bills to stop people from crossing state lines to get abortions.
- Would that work? The bills are being written to make them hard to challenge in court, but the Justice Department said it would fight such laws.
- The timeline: Most legislatures are done for the year, but these kinds of bills could be introduced in special sessions, like one planned in Arkansas.
Ketanji Brown Jackson will make Supreme Court history today.
The Jan. 6 committee zeroed in on a new potential witness.
- Who? Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The panel has been told he has firsthand knowledge of potential criminal activity under President Donald Trump.
- Will he talk? The committee demanded to speak to Cipollone yesterday, but he’s expected to resist.
- What else to know: Committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a speech last night that Republicans must choose between loyalty to Trump or the Constitution.
R. Kelly will probably spend much of the rest of his life in prison.
- The 55-year-old R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years yesterday. He was found guilty last September of sex trafficking and racketeering after years of accusations of physical and sexual abuse of women and minors.
- Why this matters: It ends the most high-profile trial to come from the music industry during the #MeToo movement.
The war in Ukraine is pushing countries in East Africa toward famine.
The U.S. population is getting older and less White.
New findings are reigniting debate about the origins of humankind.
And now … make your home more sustainable, even if you rent: Try these eight small, inexpensive changes.
