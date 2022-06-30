The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: What antiabortion lawmakers want next; Ketanji Brown Jackson; the Jan. 6 panel’s new target; R. Kelly; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Placeholder while article actions load

The numbers: More than 18.4 million people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are facing More than 18.4 million people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are facing extreme food insecurity . In Somalia, 250,000 people are at risk of imminent starvation, and hundreds of children have died.

Why is this happening? Russia is stopping key shipments of grain from leaving Ukraine. Soaring gas prices tied to the invasion are causing record food costs, as well.

6

The U.S. population is getting older and less White.

The numbers: The national median age has The national median age has gone up by 3.4 years to 38.8 since 2000, the Census Bureau said today. The White population fell by 0.03% last year.

The trend: It continues a two-decade trajectory. The population is aging largely because Americans are It continues a two-decade trajectory. The population is aging largely because Americans are having fewer children

Advertisement

7

New findings are reigniting debate about the origins of humankind.

Why? Fossils of early human ancestors discovered in South Africa are a million years older than scientists thought, Fossils of early human ancestors discovered in South Africa are a million years older than scientists thought, a new study said , dating back 3.4 million to 3.6 million years.

What that means: Researchers believed our earliest ancestors came from East Africa, where the famous skeleton Lucy was discovered in 1974. This latest finding throws that into question.

And now … make your home more sustainable, even if you rent: Try these eight small, inexpensive changes.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article