Monday briefing: A key Ukrainian city falls; Jayland Walker police shooting; abortion data risks; extreme heat; and more

1
Russia claimed control of a key city in eastern Ukraine yesterday.
- Where? Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian foothold in the Luhansk region, which borders Russia. Ukrainian forces withdrew after weeks of brutal fighting.
- What it means: The loss gives Russia access to capture much of the rest of eastern Ukraine, its main goal. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake the city.
2
Ohio police released video of officers shooting a Black man dozens of times.
- The details: 25-year-old Jayland Walker was killed by police last week while fleeing a traffic stop in Akron. The shooting has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.
- The latest: Police said yesterday that Walker was hit more than 60 times. Eight officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave pending investigations.
3
The Uvalde school police chief resigned from his city council post.
- Why? Pedro “Pete” Arredondo was responsible for officers’ delayed response to the school shooting in Texas last month, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He was sworn in secretly a week after the shooting; he’s still on leave from his school district position.
- What happened that day? Police went against long-standing guidelines and waited over an hour to confront the gunman, leaving children trapped.
4
A gunman opened fire at a mall in Copenhagen yesterday.
- What we know: Three people were killed and four were seriously injured, officials said. Police arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and said they don’t suspect it was an act of terrorism.
- This shooting is especially shocking for Denmark because mass shootings are rare in Scandinavian countries, which have strict gun laws.
5
Data privacy risks surrounding abortion aren’t hypothetical.
Rising prices and soaring rents are making homelessness worse.
Summer is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous.
And now … don’t let bland barbecue sauce spoil your July Fourth grilling: We taste-tested 13 of the top-selling brands.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.