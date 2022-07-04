The 7The 7

Monday briefing: A key Ukrainian city falls; Jayland Walker police shooting; abortion data risks; extreme heat; and more

July 4, 2022 at 6:29 a.m. EDT
Russia claimed control of a key city in eastern Ukraine yesterday.

  • Where? Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian foothold in the Luhansk region, which borders Russia. Ukrainian forces withdrew after weeks of brutal fighting.
  • What it means: The loss gives Russia access to capture much of the rest of eastern Ukraine, its main goal. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake the city.

Ohio police released video of officers shooting a Black man dozens of times.

  • The details: 25-year-old Jayland Walker was killed by police last week while fleeing a traffic stop in Akron. The shooting has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.
  • The latest: Police said yesterday that Walker was hit more than 60 times. Eight officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave pending investigations.

The Uvalde school police chief resigned from his city council post.

  • Why? Pedro “Pete” Arredondo was responsible for officers’ delayed response to the school shooting in Texas last month, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He was sworn in secretly a week after the shooting; he’s still on leave from his school district position.
  • What happened that day? Police went against long-standing guidelines and waited over an hour to confront the gunman, leaving children trapped.

A gunman opened fire at a mall in Copenhagen yesterday.

  • What we know: Three people were killed and four were seriously injured, officials said. Police arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and said they don’t suspect it was an act of terrorism.
  • This shooting is especially shocking for Denmark because mass shootings are rare in Scandinavian countries, which have strict gun laws.

Data privacy risks surrounding abortion aren’t hypothetical.

  • Texts and web searches have been used in a handful of cases, including one in 2015 where a woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (The conviction was later overturned.)
  • Why it matters: These cases could be an example of what’s ahead after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.
  • What else to know: Google announced it will start deleting users’ location history whenever they visit an abortion clinic, domestic violence shelter or other similarly sensitive place.

Rising prices and soaring rents are making homelessness worse.

  • Shelter officials have reported a dramatic increase in the number of people asking for help, with some waitlists doubling or tripling in recent months.
  • Who’s affected? Single moms are particularly vulnerable, shelters say, and even families with steady, good-paying jobs have reached out.
  • Where are rents rising? Everywhere. See how much prices are up in your area with this map.

Summer is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous.

  • The fastest-warming city in America? Reno, Nev. Temperatures have risen 10.9 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, since 1970, according to a new analysis.
  • In the whole Western U.S.: The past five summers averaged 2.7 degrees warmer than in 1971 through 2000.
  • The big picture: Climate change is fundamentally changing the season, bringing more deadly heat waves, lengthening wildfire season, contributing to more severe flooding and more.

And now … don’t let bland barbecue sauce spoil your July Fourth grilling: We taste-tested 13 of the top-selling brands.

