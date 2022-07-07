Thursday briefing: How the Highland Park shooting suspect got his guns; the end of Boris Johnson; a new Jan. 6 witness; and more

1
The July Fourth shooting suspect has confessed, officials said.
- The latest: The 21-year-old, charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, thought about carrying out another attack, police said.
- The motive: Authorities still don’t know. However, the suspect had past run-ins with police, including in 2019, when family members said he threatened to “kill everyone.”
- Where did he get his guns? His father sponsored his application to become a gun owner, also in 2019.
2
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to resign.
3
Donald Trump’s former White House counsel will testify tomorrow.
- That’s big news: Pat Cipollone has been reluctant to talk to the House Jan. 6 committee, but he is key to a number of things the panel is investigating.
- What else to know: Fans are paying thousands to hear the former president speak at events that seem like political rallies but aren’t. The money goes to Trump, not a campaign.
4
People have started using legally risky tactics to get abortion pills.
- Why this is happening: Abortion bans have taken effect or are pending in 26 states since the Supreme Court got rid of abortion rights.
- What they’re doing: Using telehealth services, which don’t always verify a patient’s location, and mail-forwarding services, which let people use out-of-state addresses.
- What is a medication abortion? One of the most common ways to end a pregnancy. The FDA-approved pills can be taken up to 10 weeks into pregnancy.
5
The war in Ukraine has driven 71 million people into poverty.
- Food and fuel price spikes tied to Russia’s invasion have strained budgets across the developing world, a U.N. agency said yesterday.
- How poverty is measured: It’s the number of people surviving on less than $3.20 per day. The situation could grow worse if there’s a global recession.
6
There’s a battle over the future of train travel in America.
Apple will soon make it easier for you to block government hacking.
