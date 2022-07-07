The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: How the Highland Park shooting suspect got his guns; the end of Boris Johnson; a new Jan. 6 witness; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What's happening? Amtrak has billions to spend and plans for 39 new routes, but it doesn't own most of the railroad tracks it wants to use.

That's a problem: Freight companies are supposed to let passenger trains use their tracks, but one is fighting a proposed route

If Amtrak loses the case: It could set a precedent that stalls its plans for growth.

Apple will soon make it easier for you to block government hacking.

The feature: "Lockdown Mode" is designed to stop your iPhone from accepting attachments or previewing links used to spread military-grade spyware. It should be widely available this fall.

Why it's needed: This spyware may have been used to hack devices in as many as 150 countries, Apple said yesterday.

And now … it’s World Chocolate Day: Honor it with one of these eight dessert recipes that deliver big, bold flavor.

