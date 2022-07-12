The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: The next Jan. 6 hearing; coronavirus booster plans; birth control pills; James Webb telescope; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

How hot is it? More than a dozen record highs were set throughout the state on Sunday as temperatures soared More than a dozen record highs were set throughout the state on Sunday as temperatures soared up to 113 degrees . The heat is expected to continue today.

It’s taking a toll on the state’s power grid. Record high demand led officials to ask people to conserve energy use during the hottest times yesterday.

6

The world’s population is expected to hit 8 billion by November.

This milestone comes with a caveat: Population growth is at its slowest in decades, partially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So where is growth coming from? One place is India. It will overtake China as the most populous country in the world by next year, according to a U.N. report One place is India. It will overtake China as the most populous country in the world by next year, according to a U.N. report published yesterday

Advertisement

7

NASA revealed the first official image from its new space telescope.

The James Webb Telescope looked deep into space, looked deep into space, capturing light from early galaxies that has been traveling for over 13 billion years. More images will be released today.

The $10 billion telescope is sensitive enough that it can study the oldest light of the universe. It’s orbiting the sun nearly 1 million miles from Earth.

And now … Emmy nominations will be announced later this morning: Prepare with our critic’s list of the best TV shows so far this year.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article