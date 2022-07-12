Tuesday briefing: The next Jan. 6 hearing; coronavirus booster plans; birth control pills; James Webb telescope; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee will hold its latest public hearing today.
- What we’ll hear: More about President Donald Trump’s connections to far-right extremist groups and how the committee believes his tweet about a “big protest in D.C.” influenced them.
- How to watch: It starts at 1 p.m. Eastern time. We’ll have live coverage here.
- What else to know: A judge refused to delay former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s trial on contempt of Congress charges yesterday. It’s set to start next week.
2
A second coronavirus booster shot could be available to all adults soon.
- The details: Biden officials hope to make moves in the next two weeks, but the plan still needs sign-off from regulators and health officials.
- Who’s currently eligible? Anyone 50 and older, as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised.
- Why it’s needed: A highly contagious omicron subvariant, BA.5, is driving a new wave of cases, and some data suggests that the first booster’s effectiveness drops within a few months.
3
Iran plans to send drones to Russian forces in Ukraine, the U.S. said.
- Why it matters: It’s part of a secret effort by Tehran to support Russia’s invasion, according to officials. It’s also a sign Russia is running out of some weapons, experts say.
- On the ground: The death toll continues to rise after recent Russian strikes in eastern and northern Ukraine. At least 34 people were killed at one residential complex.
4
You may be able to buy birth control pills without a prescription soon.
- What’s happening? A drugmaker asked the FDA yesterday for permission to sell a daily pill over the counter, something medical organizations have wanted for years.
- The timeline: The company expects an FDA review could take about 10 months.
5
A dangerous heat wave is baking Texas with record temperatures.
The world’s population is expected to hit 8 billion by November.
NASA revealed the first official image from its new space telescope.
