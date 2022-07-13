The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways; Uvalde shooting video; James Webb Space Telescope images; Emmy nominations; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What to know: "Squid Game," the hugely popular Korean series on Netflix, became the first-ever non-English-language show nominated for best drama

Other standouts: HBO's "Succession," up for 25 awards; Apple's "Ted Lasso," with 20 nominations; and newcomer "Abbott Elementary." The full list is here

When are the Emmys? Monday, Sept. 12. The ceremony will air on NBC.

NASA’s new telescope has given us our clearest views of the universe yet.

More images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were released yesterday, and the Webb appears to be even more powerful than its creators had hoped.

What you're looking at: The Cosmic Cliffs, a vast star-forming region roughly 7,500 light-years from Earth in our own Milky Way galaxy. See the rest of the images here

And now ... if you’re being tempted by Amazon’s Prime Day deals today: Is paying for Prime actually worth it? Take this quiz to find out.

