Wednesday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways; Uvalde shooting video; James Webb Space Telescope images; Emmy nominations; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee held its seventh public hearing yesterday.
2
The latest data on rising prices will be released this morning.
- What to expect: Not great news. Inflation last month likely hit another pandemic-era peak, with prices rising a little higher than in May.
- Is there any relief in sight? Energy and fuel prices have dropped slightly, and there’s some progress in the broader economy, with the housing market finally starting to cool off.
3
New video shows Uvalde police waiting to confront the school shooter.
4
The protest movement in Sri Lanka continues to escalate.
- The latest: The South Asian country’s president promised to resign today but instead left the country. Thousands of people are flooding the capital and storming a government office.
- Why is this happening? Widespread anger over an extreme economic crisis. We explained how the situation got so bad here.
5
The coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in superbug infections.
6
This year’s Emmy nominations were announced yesterday.
NASA’s new telescope has given us our clearest views of the universe yet.
And now ... if you’re being tempted by Amazon’s Prime Day deals today: Is paying for Prime actually worth it? Take this quiz to find out.
