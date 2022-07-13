The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways; Uvalde shooting video; James Webb Space Telescope images; Emmy nominations; and more

July 13, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
The Jan. 6 committee held its seventh public hearing yesterday.

The latest data on rising prices will be released this morning.

  • What to expect: Not great news. Inflation last month likely hit another pandemic-era peak, with prices rising a little higher than in May.
  • Is there any relief in sight? Energy and fuel prices have dropped slightly, and there’s some progress in the broader economy, with the housing market finally starting to cool off.

New video shows Uvalde police waiting to confront the school shooter.

The protest movement in Sri Lanka continues to escalate.

  • The latest: The South Asian country’s president promised to resign today but instead left the country. Thousands of people are flooding the capital and storming a government office.
  • Why is this happening? Widespread anger over an extreme economic crisis. We explained how the situation got so bad here.

The coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in superbug infections.

This year’s Emmy nominations were announced yesterday.

  • What to know: “Squid Game,” the hugely popular Korean series on Netflix, became the first-ever non-English-language show nominated for best drama.
  • Other standouts: HBO’s “Succession,” up for 25 awards; Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” with 20 nominations; and newcomer “Abbott Elementary.” The full list is here.
  • When are the Emmys? Monday, Sept. 12. The ceremony will air on NBC.

NASA’s new telescope has given us our clearest views of the universe yet.

  • More images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were released yesterday, and the Webb appears to be even more powerful than its creators had hoped.
  • What you’re looking at: The Cosmic Cliffs, a vast star-forming region roughly 7,500 light-years from Earth in our own Milky Way galaxy. See the rest of the images here.

And now ... if you’re being tempted by Amazon’s Prime Day deals today: Is paying for Prime actually worth it? Take this quiz to find out.

