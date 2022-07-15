The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Secret Service’s Jan. 6 texts; Sen. Joe Manchin; new suicide hotline; van Gogh self-portrait; and more

Updated July 15, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EDT|Published July 15, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EDT
1

The Secret Service was accused of erasing texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021.

  • What happened? Messages from the time of the Capitol attack vanished after a government watchdog asked to see them, an official said this week.
  • Why it matters: The texts could have shed light on the agency’s actions and possibly those of President Donald Trump.
  • What we do know: A former White House aide said last month that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who stopped him from leading supporters to the Capitol.

2

Democrats are still struggling to pass a major economic package.

  • The latest: Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said yesterday that he won’t vote for any new money for climate change action or tax increases on the wealthy.
  • Sound familiar? Manchin blocked President Biden’s big spending plan last winter, too. Democrats can’t do much without him because the Senate is split 50-50.

3

A Russian missile attack in Ukraine left at least 23 people dead yesterday.

  • Where? A business complex in the central city of Vinnytsia. Three children were among those killed, 71 people were hospitalized and 29 others are missing.
  • What else to know: Russian troops in eastern Ukraine launched new attacks; WNBA star Brittney Griner, facing drug charges in Russia, was back in court today.

4

Texas sued the Biden administration yesterday over new abortion guidance.

  • What guidance? That states are required to provide abortions in emergencies to save a mother’s life, even if those states have near-total bans, under an existing federal law.
  • What else to know: The case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl’s rape and abortion continues to make headlines. Here’s the latest.

5

Starting tomorrow, you can text or call 988 for mental health help.

  • The details: The national suicide hotline is switching numbers, with the goal of becoming a standard 911-like system.
  • However, that may take time: The network is made up of locally funded call centers, and many don’t have the resources they need yet.
  • Why this matters: Help lines are highly effective, and the pandemic has created a growing number of people, especially LGBTQ youths, in need of help.

6

Last month was one the warmest Junes ever recorded.

  • How hot was it? Global temperatures were around 2 degrees Fahrenheit higher than an average June in the late 1800s, according to NASA data.
  • What scientists want you to know: This fits in with long-term trends that the world is getting hotter because of human-caused climate change.

7

A secret van Gogh portrait was discovered under another painting.

  • How? A gallery in Scotland was X-raying the artwork, another van Gogh, ahead of an art show. It’s looking for a way to uncover the self-portrait without damaging either work.
  • How did it get there? Van Gogh often re-used canvasses to save money. Cardboard was glued to the back of this canvas at some point, hiding the portrait until now.

And now … what to watch this weekend: Whodunit/romance “Where the Crawdads Sing” is in theaters. And, if you’re in a reading slump: Here’s how to get out of it.

