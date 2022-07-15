Friday briefing: Secret Service’s Jan. 6 texts; Sen. Joe Manchin; new suicide hotline; van Gogh self-portrait; and more

1
The Secret Service was accused of erasing texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021.
- What happened? Messages from the time of the Capitol attack vanished after a government watchdog asked to see them, an official said this week.
- Why it matters: The texts could have shed light on the agency’s actions and possibly those of President Donald Trump.
- What we do know: A former White House aide said last month that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who stopped him from leading supporters to the Capitol.
2
Democrats are still struggling to pass a major economic package.
- The latest: Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said yesterday that he won’t vote for any new money for climate change action or tax increases on the wealthy.
- Sound familiar? Manchin blocked President Biden’s big spending plan last winter, too. Democrats can’t do much without him because the Senate is split 50-50.
3
A Russian missile attack in Ukraine left at least 23 people dead yesterday.
- Where? A business complex in the central city of Vinnytsia. Three children were among those killed, 71 people were hospitalized and 29 others are missing.
- What else to know: Russian troops in eastern Ukraine launched new attacks; WNBA star Brittney Griner, facing drug charges in Russia, was back in court today.
4
Texas sued the Biden administration yesterday over new abortion guidance.
- What guidance? That states are required to provide abortions in emergencies to save a mother’s life, even if those states have near-total bans, under an existing federal law.
- What else to know: The case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl’s rape and abortion continues to make headlines. Here’s the latest.
5
Starting tomorrow, you can text or call 988 for mental health help.
Last month was one the warmest Junes ever recorded.
A secret van Gogh portrait was discovered under another painting.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Whodunit/romance “Where the Crawdads Sing” is in theaters. And, if you’re in a reading slump: Here’s how to get out of it.
