Monday briefing: What went wrong in Uvalde; Greenwood Park Mall shooting; Steve Bannon trial; Bennifer wedding; and more

1
A report on the Uvalde shooting blamed all agencies at the scene.
- Key finding: Nearly 400 officers responded to Robb Elementary in May, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, but none took charge, the Texas House found.
- Why it matters: Law enforcement’s response was flawed. This report spread the responsibility and left open the possibility that more lives could have been saved.
- What else to know: Lawmakers released video yesterday showing that officers entered the school’s classrooms 77 minutes after the shooting began.
2
A gunman shot and killed three people at an Indiana mall last night.
- What we know: Two other people were injured in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis, police said, before an armed bystander fatally shot the gunman.
- The shooter: He was described as an adult armed with a “long gun” and appears to have acted alone, officials said.
3
Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial begins today.
- How we got here: The former Trump strategist refused to cooperate last fall with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
- Why this matters: Criminal charges like these are rare and were a warning to other allies of former president Donald Trump trying to avoid the Jan. 6 committee.
- What to expect: Jury selection starts today. Bannon could face a maximum of one year in jail for each charge.
4
Ukraine’s government had its biggest shake-up since Russia invaded.
5
Florida parents are struggling to find coronavirus vaccines for their kids.
People are picking up extra jobs just to pay for gas and food.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas this weekend.
And now … what to make for lunch this week: Seven delicious, portable wraps.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.