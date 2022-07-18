The 7The 7

Monday briefing: What went wrong in Uvalde; Greenwood Park Mall shooting; Steve Bannon trial; Bennifer wedding; and more

July 18, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A report on the Uvalde shooting blamed all agencies at the scene.

  • Key finding: Nearly 400 officers responded to Robb Elementary in May, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, but none took charge, the Texas House found.
  • Why it matters: Law enforcement’s response was flawed. This report spread the responsibility and left open the possibility that more lives could have been saved.
  • What else to know: Lawmakers released video yesterday showing that officers entered the school’s classrooms 77 minutes after the shooting began.

A gunman shot and killed three people at an Indiana mall last night.

  • What we know: Two other people were injured in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis, police said, before an armed bystander fatally shot the gunman.
  • The shooter: He was described as an adult armed with a “long gun” and appears to have acted alone, officials said.

Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial begins today.

  • How we got here: The former Trump strategist refused to cooperate last fall with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
  • Why this matters: Criminal charges like these are rare and were a warning to other allies of former president Donald Trump trying to avoid the Jan. 6 committee.
  • What to expect: Jury selection starts today. Bannon could face a maximum of one year in jail for each charge.

Ukraine’s government had its biggest shake-up since Russia invaded.

Florida parents are struggling to find coronavirus vaccines for their kids.

  • Why? Many blame Gov. Ron DeSantis — the only governor who didn’t preorder vaccines for children under 5. Waitlists at pediatrician offices are weeks-long.
  • Across the nation: The vaccine rollout for young kids is starting slowly. Just 2.8% have had at least one dose.

People are picking up extra jobs just to pay for gas and food.

  • One data point: 426,000 Americans were working two full-time jobs last month, the highest number since the U.S. began tracking that statistic in 1994.
  • Why is this happening? Prices of almost everything are rising at the fastest pace in 40 years, and wages aren’t keeping up.
  • What else to know: The value of the dollar is soaring, which means the U.S. central bank’s inflation-fighting strategy is starting to have some effect. We explain how here.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas this weekend.

  • It was a long time coming: The famous couple met in the early 2000s, got engaged soon after, then canceled their 2003 wedding. They got back together last year.
  • The announcement: Lopez, now officially named Jennifer Affleck, announced the wedding yesterday, writing: “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

And now … what to make for lunch this week: Seven delicious, portable wraps.

