Tuesday briefing: Europe’s heat wave; Parkland death penalty trial; Anthony Fauci; track and field world championships; and more

1
A massive, deadly heat wave is boiling Europe.
- Today’s forecast: It’s expected to hit a record 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Britain.
- Why is that such a big deal? The country isn’t designed for heat like this, which is 36 degrees above normal. Most homes don’t have air conditioning and were built to trap heat.
- In the rest of Europe: Heat has killed hundreds in Spain and Portugal, and France warned of a “heat apocalypse” as wildfires forced thousands to evacuate.
2
The U.S. is running out of time to hit its climate goals.
- The top target: To cut emissions by at least 50% by the end of 2030 compared to levels in 2005. Scientists say that’s necessary to head off extreme climate change.
- How the U.S. is doing: It’s between 12% and 21% there (but probably closer to 12%). Hitting the goal remains possible but would require huge changes.
- Why we’re talking about this: President Biden may soon declare a climate emergency because new policies are stuck in the Senate.
3
A death penalty trial for the Parkland school shooter started yesterday.
- The details: 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at a Florida high school four years ago. His sentencing trial is expected to last for months, and the jury is deciding between life in prison and a death sentence.
- What else to know: The mass shooting Sunday at an Indiana mall was a rare example of an armed civilian stopping a gunman.
4
Ukraine’s farms have become Russia’s latest targets.
- What’s happening? Missile attacks are hitting and burning fields of grain. Ukraine’s wheat is key to feeding much of the rest of the world.
- What else to know: Russian forces are pushing forward in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the latest battlefield, and Ukraine’s first lady is on a high-profile trip to the U.S.
5
Anthony Fauci said he’s retiring by 2025.
- Why this matters: 81-year-old Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, has been the face of the coronavirus pandemic response for more than two years.
- In coronavirus news: CDC advisers are set to meet today on recommending the Novavax vaccine, which the FDA authorized last week.
6
Maryland will vote today in the first primaries in weeks.
The track and field world championships are this week in Oregon.
And now … were you fascinated by NASA’s mind-blowing images of space? Explore each one with this annotated tour.
