Wednesday briefing: Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts; Respect for Marriage Act; Europe’s heat wave; pool oasis; and more

The Secret Service says texts around Jan. 6, 2021, are gone for good.
- Why this matters: The House Jan. 6 committee wanted those records, which could have had information about President Donald Trump’s actions before and during the Capitol attack.
- What happened? A reset and replacement of agency cellphones in mid-January 2021, officials said, which purged many messages, even though agents were told to save them.
- Coming tomorrow: The next public Jan. 6 hearing is at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.
- The details: The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman, and passed with bipartisan support, a historic moment.
- What’s next: It’s unclear when — or if — the Senate will vote on the bill. Later this week, the House plans to vote on protecting access to birth control.
- Why this is happening: It’s a response to fears that the Supreme Court might reconsider rulings on birth control and same-sex marriage.
Georgia is investigating “fake electors” for potential criminal interference.
- What are fake electors? Groups of Republicans, including 16 in Georgia, who attempted to cast electoral votes for Trump in a state Joe Biden won.
- The bigger picture: It’s part of a wider investigation in Georgia into Trump, his allies and their actions after the 2020 election.
Russia plans to officially claim more Ukrainian territory, the U.S. said.
- What’s happening? It’s installing Russian banks, forcing people in occupied sections of eastern and southern Ukraine to apply for Russian citizenship, putting loyalists in local government and more.
- What that means: It lays the groundwork for annexation sometime this year, officials said.
The death toll from Europe’s heat wave is rising.
People are questioning whether tiny police departments make sense.
There’s an Airbnb-like site just for pools.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
