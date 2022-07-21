Thursday briefing: What to expect at the eighth Jan. 6 hearing; Electoral Count Act; U.S. heat wave; school lunch program; and more

1
The eighth and final (for now) Jan. 6 hearing is tonight.
- What to expect: An account of what President Donald Trump did and didn’t do as his supporters attacked the Capitol last year. Two former White House aides are expected to testify.
- What we’ve learned so far: The House committee holds Trump responsible for Jan. 6 violence; he was told repeatedly that he lost the election; and the committee has raised at least four crimes it thinks Trump may have committed.
- How to watch: It starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Watch it here.
2
A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to change election laws.
- Why? They hope to prevent another Jan. 6 by updating the Electoral Count Act, a law that Trump and his allies tried to use to overturn the 2020 election.
- The details: The bill would make it more difficult for Congress to challenge a state’s presidential results and make it clear that the vice president’s role is ceremonial.
- What are its chances? Nine Republicans support the bill; it needs at least 10 to pass the Senate.
3
Another wave of extreme heat is hitting the U.S.
- What to know: At least 28 states across the central and northeast U.S. issued alerts, and 200 million people will see highs in the 90s or higher in the coming days.
- The forecast: Temperatures have risen to 115 degrees in Texas and Oklahoma, with no immediate end in sight. The heat will bleed over to the East Coast this weekend.
4
Prosecutors finished laying out their case against Steve Bannon.
- What’s happening? The former Trump strategist is facing contempt of Congress charges after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.
- The latest: The prosecution rested its case yesterday after two days, a sign of the simple factual and legal issues at play. The trial continues today.
5
The nation’s universal school lunch program is about to expire.
Marines are about to get their first Black four-star general.
Quidditch leagues are rebranding themselves.
