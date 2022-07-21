The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: What to expect at the eighth Jan. 6 hearing; Electoral Count Act; U.S. heat wave; school lunch program; and more

July 21, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
The eighth and final (for now) Jan. 6 hearing is tonight.

  • What to expect: An account of what President Donald Trump did and didn’t do as his supporters attacked the Capitol last year. Two former White House aides are expected to testify.
  • What we’ve learned so far: The House committee holds Trump responsible for Jan. 6 violence; he was told repeatedly that he lost the election; and the committee has raised at least four crimes it thinks Trump may have committed.
  • How to watch: It starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Watch it here.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to change election laws.

  • Why? They hope to prevent another Jan. 6 by updating the Electoral Count Act, a law that Trump and his allies tried to use to overturn the 2020 election.
  • The details: The bill would make it more difficult for Congress to challenge a state’s presidential results and make it clear that the vice president’s role is ceremonial.
  • What are its chances? Nine Republicans support the bill; it needs at least 10 to pass the Senate.

Another wave of extreme heat is hitting the U.S.

  • What to know: At least 28 states across the central and northeast U.S. issued alerts, and 200 million people will see highs in the 90s or higher in the coming days.
  • The forecast: Temperatures have risen to 115 degrees in Texas and Oklahoma, with no immediate end in sight. The heat will bleed over to the East Coast this weekend.

Prosecutors finished laying out their case against Steve Bannon.

  • What’s happening? The former Trump strategist is facing contempt of Congress charges after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.
  • The latest: The prosecution rested its case yesterday after two days, a sign of the simple factual and legal issues at play. The trial continues today.

The nation’s universal school lunch program is about to expire.

  • How it worked: Congress made lunches free for all children in 2020 because of a growing hunger crisis. The expanded program ends when school starts this year.
  • What happens now? Schools are racing to make sure kids who need free lunches still qualify and have the right paperwork.
  • Coming soon: Democrats in Congress are working on permanent changes to child nutrition programs, with new legislation coming this week.

Marines are about to get their first Black four-star general.

  • What’s happening? Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley has been nominated to lead all U.S. forces in Africa. His Senate confirmation hearing is today.
  • Why this matters: In its 246-year history, the Marine Corps has never had a Black person reach its highest ranks.

Quidditch leagues are rebranding themselves.

  • Isn’t quidditch from Harry Potter? Yes. The fictional game invented by J.K. Rowling has become a real-life sport played around the world.
  • What’s happening now? The sport is changing its name to quadball, it said this week. It’s trying to distance the game from Rowling, who has sparked controversy for her views on transgender issues.

And now … for a change of pace: Meet Emmanuel, an emu that’s gone viral on TikTok.

