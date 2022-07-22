Friday briefing: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways; Biden’s covid fight; One Medical’s new owner; monarch butterflies; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee held its eighth hearing last night.
- What we heard: The most compelling timeline yet of what President Trump did and didn’t do on the day of the Capitol attack.
- Key takeaways: Trump learned his supporters had turned violent 11 minutes after returning to the White House but did nothing to intervene for hours. Audio showed Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service agents feared for their lives.
- What now? The House panel will continue investigating and will probably hold more hearings in September.
2
President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus.
- What we know: He has mild symptoms, the White House said yesterday. He’s taking the antiviral therapy Paxlovid and isolating while continuing to work.
- At 79, Biden is in a relatively high-risk group, but he is vaccinated and boosted twice, which puts him in a good position to fight covid.
- Across the U.S.: The highly contagious BA.5 variant is causing another wave of infections. Check numbers in your state here.
3
The job market is starting to slow down.
- How we know this: Unemployment claims, though still low, are trending up; online job listings are down; several big companies, including Apple and Meta, have put hiring plans on hold; and more layoffs may be coming.
- What this means: It could be another sign of an economic slowdown — something economists hope will bring prices down, without going too far and causing a recession.
4
Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial is wrapping up.
- How we got here: The former Trump strategist refused to cooperate last fall with the Jan. 6 committee. The trial started Monday.
- What to know: Closing arguments will happen today, and there may even be a verdict. He could face a maximum of one year in jail for each charge.
5
Amazon is buying a popular health-care company for $3.9 billion.
- What is it? One Medical, a membership-based primary care provider with 767,000 members. It has a user-friendly website, easy telehealth visits and convenient offices.
- What this does: It dramatically expands the tech giant’s health-care reach and access to medical records, which worries some privacy experts. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
6
Your Facebook feed is about to get an overhaul.
Monarch butterflies were added to the endangered species list yesterday.
And now … before you hit the farmers market this weekend: Here’s how to choose the best summer produce. Plus, what to watch: “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s latest film, which our reviewer loved.
