Monday briefing: A big week for the U.S. economy; monkeypox global health emergency; President Biden’s health; and more

July 25, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

This will be another big week for economic news.

  • On Wednesday: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year. This is one of its main tools to fight rising prices.
  • On Thursday: The GDP report will tell us whether the U.S. economy grew or shrank over the past three months.
  • Why this matters: Policymakers are trying to bring prices down by cooling the economy — but without causing a recession. The GDP report will provide another snapshot of how that’s going.

2

The WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency this weekend.

  • Why? More than 16,800 cases of the virus, which causes lesions and rashes, have been reported this year, with at least 2,890 in the U.S.
  • What this does: It puts pressure on countries to take action and should lead to more funding.
  • What else to know: Experts are concerned because it’s spreading in new ways. In the past, monkeypox spread through contact with animals; this time, it’s concentrated among men who have sex with men.

3

President Biden’s covid symptoms improved over the weekend.

  • The latest: Biden, 79, still had a sore throat — an “encouraging” sign that “his body is clearing the virus,” his doctor said yesterday.
  • What else to know: The president, who tested positive Thursday, probably has the BA.5 omicron variant, his doctor said. No close contacts have tested positive.

4

Ukraine is pushing forward with grain exports despite an attack in Odessa.

  • What happened: Russia launched a missile strike on the port city less than 24 hours after signing a deal to guarantee safe passage from Odessa and two other ports.
  • What it means: Resuming exports — and easing worldwide shortages — will not be easy, and the attack raises questions about Russia’s commitment to the agreement.

5

A boat of Haitian migrants trying to get to the U.S. capsized yesterday.

  • What to know: At least 17 people died, and more are missing. Twenty-five have been rescued; as many as 60 were on the boat when it left the Bahamas.
  • This is the latest tragedy involving migrants trying to reach the U.S. Last month, the bodies of 46 migrants were found in a truck in Texas, the deadliest incident of its kind in U.S. history.

6

The Jan. 6 committee wants to speak to the wife of a Supreme Court justice.

  • Why? Ginni Thomas, who is married to Justice Clarence Thomas, tried to push the White House to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
  • The House panel investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol could try to force Thomas to testify, a committee member said yesterday.

7

A huge wildfire is burning outside Yosemite National Park in California.

  • The Oak Fire began Friday and, as of yesterday afternoon, had burned more than 14,500 acres. Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.
  • What else to know: It’s California’s peak fire season, which climate change is making longer and more intense.

