Monday briefing: A big week for the U.S. economy; monkeypox global health emergency; President Biden’s health; and more

1
This will be another big week for economic news.
- On Wednesday: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year. This is one of its main tools to fight rising prices.
- On Thursday: The GDP report will tell us whether the U.S. economy grew or shrank over the past three months.
- Why this matters: Policymakers are trying to bring prices down by cooling the economy — but without causing a recession. The GDP report will provide another snapshot of how that’s going.
2
The WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency this weekend.
- Why? More than 16,800 cases of the virus, which causes lesions and rashes, have been reported this year, with at least 2,890 in the U.S.
- What this does: It puts pressure on countries to take action and should lead to more funding.
- What else to know: Experts are concerned because it’s spreading in new ways. In the past, monkeypox spread through contact with animals; this time, it’s concentrated among men who have sex with men.
3
President Biden’s covid symptoms improved over the weekend.
- The latest: Biden, 79, still had a sore throat — an “encouraging” sign that “his body is clearing the virus,” his doctor said yesterday.
- What else to know: The president, who tested positive Thursday, probably has the BA.5 omicron variant, his doctor said. No close contacts have tested positive.
4
Ukraine is pushing forward with grain exports despite an attack in Odessa.
- What happened: Russia launched a missile strike on the port city less than 24 hours after signing a deal to guarantee safe passage from Odessa and two other ports.
- What it means: Resuming exports — and easing worldwide shortages — will not be easy, and the attack raises questions about Russia’s commitment to the agreement.
5
A boat of Haitian migrants trying to get to the U.S. capsized yesterday.
The Jan. 6 committee wants to speak to the wife of a Supreme Court justice.
A huge wildfire is burning outside Yosemite National Park in California.
