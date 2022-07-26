The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: A busy schedule in Congress; Oak Fire rages in California; Pope Francis’s apology; Paul Sorvino; and more

By
July 26, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Congress has a busy agenda for the next two weeks.

  • What’s happening? Democrats are trying to pass same-sex marriage protections, the first major prescription drug legislation in nearly 20 years and funds for computer chip manufacturing before their August break.
  • Why this matters: These would be big wins for President Biden and Democrats before the midterm elections this fall, and the drug bill, in particular, should lower costs for Americans.
  • What else to know: Biden’s coronavirus symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” the White House doctor said.

2

A raging wildfire in California has grown into its largest of the season.

  • Where? Near Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire has burned over 16,700 acres, threatening thousands of buildings and forcing 3,000 people to evacuate.
  • In other climate news: Temperatures are set to spike to 110 degrees in the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, covering much of Oregon and Washington.

3

Activists are preparing to push prayer into U.S. public schools.

  • Where? In at least three states — Illinois, Alabama and Oregon — school personnel have said they’re reviewing policies on employee prayer, potentially blurring the boundary between church and state.
  • Why now? Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a high school football coach who led students in prayer after games at midfield.

4

Russia is slashing the flow of natural gas to Europe.

  • What’s happening? Energy giant Gazprom said there are technical problems, but European officials accused Russia of using that as an excuse to cause uncertainty.
  • Why it’s important: Much of Europe relies on Russian gas — which it needs for heating this winter — giving Russia leverage against Western countries backing Ukraine in the war.
  • What else to know: WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia today.

5

Pope Francis apologized for schools that abused Indigenous children in Canada.

6

Actor Paul Sorvino died.

  • How we’ll remember him: As mafia man Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on two seasons of “Law & Order.” He was an imposing presence on film and stage for decades.
  • What we know: Sorvino fell ill Sunday night while in Florida and passed yesterday morning, his publicist said. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed. He was 83.

7

Debris from China’s latest rocket launch will crash-land somewhere on Earth.

  • Why? The launch process and the rocket’s huge size — 176 feet tall and more than 1.8 million pounds — mean that parts are expected to fall back down.
  • How dangerous is this? The chances of debris hitting an inhabited area are very low, but some experts have criticized China for taking an unnecessary risk.

And now … a heartwarming read: After 79 years of marriage, this couple shared their secrets of lasting love.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...