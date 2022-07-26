Tuesday briefing: A busy schedule in Congress; Oak Fire rages in California; Pope Francis’s apology; Paul Sorvino; and more

1
Congress has a busy agenda for the next two weeks.
- What’s happening? Democrats are trying to pass same-sex marriage protections, the first major prescription drug legislation in nearly 20 years and funds for computer chip manufacturing before their August break.
- Why this matters: These would be big wins for President Biden and Democrats before the midterm elections this fall, and the drug bill, in particular, should lower costs for Americans.
- What else to know: Biden’s coronavirus symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” the White House doctor said.
2
A raging wildfire in California has grown into its largest of the season.
- Where? Near Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire has burned over 16,700 acres, threatening thousands of buildings and forcing 3,000 people to evacuate.
- In other climate news: Temperatures are set to spike to 110 degrees in the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, covering much of Oregon and Washington.
3
Activists are preparing to push prayer into U.S. public schools.
- Where? In at least three states — Illinois, Alabama and Oregon — school personnel have said they’re reviewing policies on employee prayer, potentially blurring the boundary between church and state.
- Why now? Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a high school football coach who led students in prayer after games at midfield.
4
Russia is slashing the flow of natural gas to Europe.
- What’s happening? Energy giant Gazprom said there are technical problems, but European officials accused Russia of using that as an excuse to cause uncertainty.
- Why it’s important: Much of Europe relies on Russian gas — which it needs for heating this winter — giving Russia leverage against Western countries backing Ukraine in the war.
- What else to know: WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia today.
5
Pope Francis apologized for schools that abused Indigenous children in Canada.
Debris from China’s latest rocket launch will crash-land somewhere on Earth.
