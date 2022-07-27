The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Another interest rate hike; the Justice Dept.’s Jan. 6 investigation; coronavirus; Choco Tacos; and more

July 27, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
1

The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 actions.

  • What we know: Investigators are asking about his conversations and have seized phone records of top aides, The Post reported last night.
  • Why it matters: It’s the first indication that prosecutors are looking at Trump’s involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election, and not just his inner circle, as they weigh charges.
  • The bigger picture: More than 840 suspects have been charged so far in the investigation. We’re tracking those cases here.

2

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates today for the fourth time this year.

3

Two former officers will be sentenced today for violating George Floyd’s rights.

  • What to know: J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao didn’t intervene while another Minneapolis officer knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck, eventually killing him in May 2020.
  • A third ex-officer, Thomas Lane, was sentenced to 30 months in prison last week. He had been holding Floyd’s legs. All three were convicted in February.

4

Russia has decided to pull out of the International Space Station.

  • What’s happening? It will leave the aging project after 2024, the country announced yesterday, and plans to develop its own.
  • Why this matters: The space station is run by both Russia and the U.S., one of the last areas of cooperation between the two countries. It’s not clear that it can continue operating if one side quits.

5

Scientists are closing in on the coronavirus’s origins.

  • The latest: The pandemic began with multiple viral spillovers from animals sold and butchered at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, two new studies argued.
  • What they still don’t know: Which animals were involved or where they came from. The scientists also said they can’t prove that the virus didn’t originate in a lab.
  • The state of the pandemic: BA.5, an offshoot of the omicron variant, is driving the latest wave. Check your state’s numbers here.

6

Climate change is forcing Maine to revolutionize its fishing industry.

  • Why? Maine’s waters are warming faster than 96% of the world’s oceans, forcing lobsters, the state’s iconic staple, to move north.
  • Enter an unlikely hero: Seaweed, a climate-friendly crop that absorbs carbon and nitrogen from the water. Fishermen are growing it, and it’s turning into a new cash crop sold across the country.

7

Klondike is discontinuing the classic Choco Taco.

  • Why? We should blame the pandemic, the company said. Demand for Klondike products has spiked, and it’s struggling to keep up.
  • The Choco Taco has been around for nearly four decades and was invented by someone at a Philadelphia ice cream company.

