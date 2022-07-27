Wednesday briefing: Another interest rate hike; the Justice Dept.’s Jan. 6 investigation; coronavirus; Choco Tacos; and more

1
The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 actions.
- What we know: Investigators are asking about his conversations and have seized phone records of top aides, The Post reported last night.
- Why it matters: It’s the first indication that prosecutors are looking at Trump’s involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election, and not just his inner circle, as they weigh charges.
- The bigger picture: More than 840 suspects have been charged so far in the investigation. We’re tracking those cases here.
2
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates today for the fourth time this year.
3
Two former officers will be sentenced today for violating George Floyd’s rights.
- What to know: J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao didn’t intervene while another Minneapolis officer knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck, eventually killing him in May 2020.
- A third ex-officer, Thomas Lane, was sentenced to 30 months in prison last week. He had been holding Floyd’s legs. All three were convicted in February.
4
Russia has decided to pull out of the International Space Station.
- What’s happening? It will leave the aging project after 2024, the country announced yesterday, and plans to develop its own.
- Why this matters: The space station is run by both Russia and the U.S., one of the last areas of cooperation between the two countries. It’s not clear that it can continue operating if one side quits.
5
Scientists are closing in on the coronavirus’s origins.
Climate change is forcing Maine to revolutionize its fishing industry.
Klondike is discontinuing the classic Choco Taco.
And now … your boss might be reading your work messages: Here’s how to stop that.
