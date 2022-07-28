The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: U.S. on recession watch; Manchin makes a deal on climate, health care; Spirit merger; ‘Jeopardy!’; and more

By
Updated July 28, 2022 at 7:42 a.m. EDT|Published July 28, 2022 at 6:46 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Key data on the U.S. economy will publish this morning.

  • What to know: Many experts expect the GDP report will show that the U.S. economy continued to shrink over the past three months.
  • Would that mean a recession? A recession is technically six months of negative economic growth, but these economists would make the official call. Parts of the economy (like the job market) remain strong, which complicates things.
  • What else? The U.S. central bank increased interest rates aggressively again yesterday because prices are still rising rapidly.

2

Congress had a breakthrough on health-care and climate legislation.

  • What happened? A key Democratic senator stalling negotiations, Joe Manchin, agreed to support a $433 billion deal yesterday.
  • What’s in it? Proposals to increase clean energy production and cut carbon emissions; a plan to keep health insurance costs for about 13 million Americans from rising; and more.
  • What else to know: The Senate passed a bill to boost U.S. production of semiconductor chips. It’s expected to pass the House.

3

President Biden has recovered from covid-19.

After testing negative for the coronavirus, President Biden warned about taking "precautions" against the BA.5 subvariant during July 27 remarks. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • The latest: He tested negative for the coronavirus yesterday and is out of isolation. The 79-year-old tested positive a week ago but had only mild symptoms.
  • Why? Biden credited vaccines — he’s had two booster shots — which weren’t available when President Donald Trump had to be hospitalized with covid in 2020.

4

The U.S. has offered Russia a deal to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.

5

JetBlue has decided to buy Spirit Airlines.

  • This was fast: A merger deal between Spirit (known for cheap fares and not-so-great service) and Frontier Airlines officially fell apart just yesterday.
  • What this does: JetBlue and Spirit would create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., but the deal still needs to be approved by U.S. regulators.

6

Tony Dow, who played Wally on “Leave It to Beaver,” has died.

  • What to know: The 77-year-old actor died of complications from liver cancer yesterday, a day after his team incorrectly announced his death.
  • What he’s most known for: His role on the wholesome sitcom, which aired from 1957 to 1963 and became a cultural touchstone of the baby-boom generation.

7

The search for the next “Jeopardy!” host is officially over.

  • The details: Actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings, who split hosting duties this past season, have signed on permanently, the show announced yesterday.
  • They’ve got big shoes to fill: Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020, was the show’s quizmaster for over three decades, and it’s been a saga to replace him.

And now … if you’re worrying about the economy and your finances: Take this quiz for some expert advice.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...