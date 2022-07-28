Thursday briefing: U.S. on recession watch; Manchin makes a deal on climate, health care; Spirit merger; ‘Jeopardy!’; and more

Updated July 28, 2022 at 7:42 a.m. EDT|Published July 28, 2022 at 6:46 a.m. EDT
Key data on the U.S. economy will publish this morning.
What to know: Many experts expect the GDP report will show that the U.S. economy continued to shrink over the past three months.
Would that mean a recession? A recession is technically six months of negative economic growth, but these economists would make the official call. Parts of the economy (like the job market) remain strong, which complicates things.
What else? The U.S. central bank increased interest rates aggressively again yesterday because prices are still rising rapidly.
Congress had a breakthrough on health-care and climate legislation.
What happened? A key Democratic senator stalling negotiations, Joe Manchin, agreed to support a $433 billion deal yesterday.
What’s in it? Proposals to increase clean energy production and cut carbon emissions; a plan to keep health insurance costs for about 13 million Americans from rising; and more.
What else to know: The Senate passed a bill to boost U.S. production of semiconductor chips. It’s expected to pass the House.
President Biden has recovered from covid-19.
The latest: He tested negative for the coronavirus yesterday and is out of isolation. The 79-year-old tested positive a week ago but had only mild symptoms.
Why? Biden credited vaccines — he’s had two booster shots — which weren’t available when President Donald Trump had to be hospitalized with covid in 2020.
The U.S. has offered Russia a deal to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.