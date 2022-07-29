Friday briefing: A confusing economy; Kentucky flooding; Democrats’ climate bill; Mega Millions; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’; and more

1
The U.S. economy shrank again — and experts are still confused.
- Why? The nation’s GDP has fallen for six months now, which technically fits the definition of a recession. However, experts disagree on whether this is a full-fledged slump.
- Over the last three months: Retailers bought fewer things, including cars, and people have changed their spending habits. Construction and government spending also dropped.
There’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
- What to know: In one place, the Kentucky River rose 17 feet in 12 hours, and more rain is expected today. At least eight people have died, and that toll could rise significantly, officials said yesterday.
- The rising waters submerged homes, trapped people on rooftops, swept away cars and bridges, and heavily damaged roads.
Democrats’ new spending deal would have a huge impact on American life.
- How? It includes Affordable Care Act changes, the biggest climate bill in history and the largest corporate tax hike in decades. We break down the full package here.
- On the climate: There are billions to make green energy cheaper, tax rebates for buying electric vehicles, rewards for cutting emissions and more.
- What’s next: The Senate could vote as soon as next week, though some Democrats haven’t weighed in yet on their support.
Russian troops have stalled in Ukraine.
- They’ve made no significant progress since July 2, when Russia gained full control over a key region in eastern Ukraine.
- Why? Partly because of Ukraine’s new supply of Western weapons. Experts also suspect Russia may be close to exhausting its capacity, though it could rebound.
- What this means: Ukraine has the chance to regain momentum, and Russia may need to give up its goal of conquering the entire Donbas region, on its border.
San Francisco and New York declared monkeypox emergencies yesterday.
- Why? This lets them target more resources toward fighting the outbreak. More than 40% of the confirmed 4,907 U.S. cases are in California and New York.
- What is monkeypox? A normally rare virus similar to smallpox. We list the full symptoms here.
- How does it spread? That’s part of why experts are concerned — it’s spreading person to person, which isn’t usual. It’s not considered an STD, but it can spread during sex.
Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is over $1 billion.
Beyoncé dropped a new album overnight.
