Monday briefing: Biden’s ‘rebound’ coronavirus case; Kentucky flooding; Bill Russell’s legacy; Nichelle Nichols’s Uhura; and more

1
President Biden has a “rebound” case of the coronavirus.
- What’s that? Something that can happen to people who take Paxlovid, a covid treatment. He tested positive again Saturday after testing negative last week.
- What that means: Biden is back in isolation, following CDC guidance, but he doesn’t have symptoms.
- What is the guidance on ending isolation? It’s complicated (more on that here), but experts say rapid tests are a good way to measure whether you’re contagious.
2
The death toll from severe flooding in Kentucky rose to 28.
- The latest: The victims include several children, officials said yesterday, and more deaths are expected. Storms could hit the area again today and tomorrow.
- What caused this? A pair of 1-in-1,000-year rainstorms last week that scientists say will become more common as the Earth gets warmer.
- In other climate news: A wildfire near California’s northern border exploded this weekend into the state’s largest of the year.
3
Ukraine sent out its first grain shipment in months.
- The details: A ship carrying tons of corn left the port of Odessa this morning. Russia had been blockading Ukraine’s ports but agreed last month to let exports resume.
- Why it matters: Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest grain suppliers, and this could help ease a global food crisis caused by Russia’s invasion.
4
The nation’s organ transplant network may need a complete overhaul.
- How we know this: A government review obtained by The Post. It found that the tech that matches organs with patients — controlled by one nonprofit — has failed repeatedly.
- The problems: Old software, which relies too much on manual data entry; programming mistakes; and more, the report said.
- Why it matters: Doctors have complained about this for years. About 106,000 people are on the organ wait list, and an average of 22 people die each day waiting for one.
5
Bill Russell, a basketball icon, died yesterday.
- How we’ll remember him: The 88-year-old was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, a civil rights activist and the first Black head coach in a major U.S. sports league.
- He was arguably the most successful player in the history of team sports, and Michael Jordan remembered him as a “pioneer” who paved the way for every Black player who followed him.
6
Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in “Star Trek,” died Saturday.
Someone won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
And now … if you want to spend less time staring at your phone: Here are some tips and tools to help.
