Thursday briefing: What’s next for the abortion rights movement; Jackie Walorski; Alex Jones defamation trial; and more

1
The abortion rights victory in Kansas will shape the movement’s next steps.
- Why? The scale of the win surprised many people. Almost 60% of voters wanted to keep abortion protections in the state’s constitution, with nearly twice as many people voting than in the 2018 primaries.
- Why it matters: Abortion votes are planned in other states, including Kentucky and California, and it could become a dominant issue in this year’s midterm elections.
2
There’s a drastic teacher shortage across the U.S.
- How big is the problem? Some Texas school districts are switching to four-day weeks; Florida is asking veterans without training to step in; and Arizona is allowing college students to teach.
- What’s causing this? Experts say it’s a combination of low pay, exhaustion and a feeling of being increasingly under attack.
- This is especially bad timing: Students are still trying to recover academically because of the pandemic, and this could set them back even more.
3
An Indiana congresswoman was killed in a car crash yesterday.
- What we know: A vehicle swerved and hit the SUV carrying Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski and two staff members head-on in Indiana. The staff members and the other vehicle’s driver also died.
- Who was she? The 58-year-old had served in Congress since 2013 and was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee.
4
Finland and Sweden moved one step closer to joining NATO.
5
Threats against election workers continue to grow.
- What to know: More than 1,000 have been reported to the Justice Department over the past year, an official testified yesterday. Experts said many threats go unreported, so the real number is probably higher.
- What to watch today: Tennessee has primary elections, with a competitive Republican House race on the ballot.
6
Alex Jones said the Sandy Hook shooting was “100% real” in court yesterday.
Surgeons used virtual reality to separate conjoined twins in Brazil.
And now … Hollywood’s “nepo babies” know what you think of them: They have some thoughts.
