Friday briefing: Breonna Taylor officers charged; what’s next for Brittney Griner; Alex Jones; HBO Max changes; and more

1
Officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing will face federal charges.
- Why it matters: It’s been 28 months since Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot during a flawed “no-knock” raid in Louisville that sparked nationwide protests. No one has been convicted of a crime.
- That may change: The Justice Department filed civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville police officers yesterday. A Taylor family lawyer called it “a huge step toward justice.”
2
Russia sentenced a WNBA star to 9½ years in prison yesterday.
- The details: Brittney Griner was given close to the maximum sentence for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country in February. Many feel she’s being used as a political pawn.
- What happens now? Her lawyers are planning to appeal, and the U.S. is trying to arrange a prisoner swap to bring her and another American prisoner home.
3
The Senate could pass a major health-care and climate bill this weekend.
- The latest: Democrats seem to have the votes they need after convincing a key colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to support the bill. She asked for some tax policies to be scaled back.
- What’s in the bill? It would impact millions of lives, making climate-friendly technologies more affordable, lowering overall energy costs and more. We break it all down here.
4
Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay damages to a Sandy Hook family.
- Why? The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 school shooting sued, saying the far-right conspiracy theorist profited for years by falsely calling it a “hoax.”
- The latest: A jury announced $4.1 million in damages yesterday and will consider more damages today, which could be much higher.
5
The U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
New refund rules for airlines are in the works.
HBO Max is getting a makeover.
