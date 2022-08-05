The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Breonna Taylor officers charged; what’s next for Brittney Griner; Alex Jones; HBO Max changes; and more

August 5, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing will face federal charges.

  • Why it matters: It’s been 28 months since Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot during a flawed “no-knock” raid in Louisville that sparked nationwide protests. No one has been convicted of a crime.
  • That may change: The Justice Department filed civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville police officers yesterday. A Taylor family lawyer called it “a huge step toward justice.”

2

Russia sentenced a WNBA star to 9½ years in prison yesterday.

  • The details: Brittney Griner was given close to the maximum sentence for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country in February. Many feel she’s being used as a political pawn.
  • What happens now? Her lawyers are planning to appeal, and the U.S. is trying to arrange a prisoner swap to bring her and another American prisoner home.

3

The Senate could pass a major health-care and climate bill this weekend.

  • The latest: Democrats seem to have the votes they need after convincing a key colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to support the bill. She asked for some tax policies to be scaled back.
  • What’s in the bill? It would impact millions of lives, making climate-friendly technologies more affordable, lowering overall energy costs and more. We break it all down here.

4

Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay damages to a Sandy Hook family.

  • Why? The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 school shooting sued, saying the far-right conspiracy theorist profited for years by falsely calling it a “hoax.”
  • The latest: A jury announced $4.1 million in damages yesterday and will consider more damages today, which could be much higher.

5

The U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

  • Why? Cases of the normally rare virus are doubling about every eight days, and that’s probably an undercount. This move, announced yesterday, unlocks more resources to fight the outbreak.
  • What experts say: The virus primarily spreads through exposure to an infected person’s rashes or lesions, and contact during sex appears to be the significant driver of this outbreak.

6

New refund rules for airlines are in the works.

  • What to know: The U.S. is proposing what one expert called the “largest expansion of travelers’ rights in decades.” It’s asking for public feedback, so it could be a while before the rules take effect.
  • What would change? Airlines would be required to give refunds for delays over three hours, for domestic flights, and six hours, for international flights, and more.

7

HBO Max is getting a makeover.

  • The details: It’s merging with Discovery Plus to make one big streaming service. Both are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which hopes this will convince you to subscribe.
  • What it means: The Harry Potter movies, “Friends” and other favorites will be combined with “Deadliest Catch,” “Worst Cooks in America” and more. It rolls out next summer.

And now … what to watch this weekend: “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt is out in theaters. And what to read: “Bookish People,” by Susan Coll.

