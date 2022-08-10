Wednesday briefing: Why the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago; Wisconsin primary results; Carolyn Bryant Donham; Serena Williams; and more

1
The FBI was searching Donald Trump’s home for possible White House records.
- What records? Officials suspect the former president or his advisers kept some documents at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, instead of returning them with other records (some classified) earlier this year.
- What did the FBI find? We don’t know yet, but agents took about 12 boxes after their search on Monday, Trump’s lawyer said.
- What else to know: Trump is set to be questioned by the New York attorney general today as part of a separate investigation.
2
A report this morning will give us a key snapshot on rising prices.
- What to expect: Inflation likely went down a little last month, though it will still be much higher than normal.
- Why? Gas and energy prices have been falling steadily — the average cost of gas is now just above $4 a gallon.
- What this means: The U.S. central bank has been trying to get rising prices under control for months by hiking interest rates, and this could be a sign of progress.
3
A suspect was arrested in the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque.
- The details: There have been four fatal shootings — three in the past two weeks — that left the city’s Muslim community living in fear.
- A 51-year-old man faces murder charges in the killings of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27. Police are still investigating a link to the two other shootings.
4
The Wisconsin governor’s race is turning into one to watch in November.
- Why? The candidate backed by Trump, Tim Michels, won his primary yesterday, setting up a key battle in an important swing state. He’ll face the current governor, Democrat Tony Evers.
- What else to know: Vermont is set up to send its first woman to Congress, the last state in the nation to hit this milestone.
5
A woman linked to Emmett Till’s lynching won’t be indicted.
Serena Williams hinted that her tennis career is coming to an end.
Domino’s is leaving Italy, for obvious reasons.
And now … some advice if you’re worried about debt, and, for some escapism, this fascinating tale about the Titanic.
