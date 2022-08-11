The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: Donald Trump pleads the Fifth; gas prices drop; Indiana explosion; tax credits for electric vehicles; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Placeholder while article actions load

1 Donald Trump refused to answer hundreds of questions at a deposition. What to know: The former president was questioned yesterday in New York as part of an investigation ( The former president was questioned yesterday in New York as part of an investigation ( one of many involving Trump) about his family business.

What happened? He He repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself when asked about his property valuations, loans and businesses.

Why it matters: It’s the latest ominous legal development for Trump this week after an FBI search of his Florida home left him at potential It’s the latestominous legal development for Trump this week after an FBI search of his Florida home left him at potential risk of a felony 2 Average gas prices fell under $4 a gallon for the first time in months. That’s a 20% drop from from its most expensive point in June, when the average cost of a gallon in the U.S. was over $5.

The bigger picture: Inflation Inflation slowed slightly last month, thanks to less expensive gas and energy. The cost of used cars also dropped, but food prices continued to rise. 3 Ukraine claimed responsibility for a powerful attack on a Russian air base. Where? In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nine Russian military planes In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nine Russian military planes were destroyed Tuesday , according to Ukrainian officials.

Why it’s important: It would mark It would mark an escalation in the nearly six-month war and suggests Ukraine’s covert forces have the ability to strike behind enemy lines. Advertisement 4 An explosion in Indiana killed at least three people and damaged 39 homes. What happened? The explosion at a house in the center of Evansville yesterday afternoon The explosion at a house in the center of Evansville yesterday afternoon sent debris flying 100 feet in each direction. The cause isn’t clear.

The latest: Authorities are conducting a “blast analysis,” and officials warned the death toll could rise as a search continues. 5 Nights last month were so hot they broke records.

What to know: Average overnight temperatures in July were the hottest Average overnight temperatures in July were the hottest in recorded U.S. history , according to NOAA.

Why this matters: Warmer nights are a sign of climate change. They also can be extremely dangerous: The risk of heat stroke or exhaustion increases if the human body doesn’t cool down at night.

6

The world’s biggest ice sheet is at risk of melting.

The details: The “sleeping giant” — about the size of the U.S. in East Antarctica — is more vulnerable to climate change than scientists thought, The “sleeping giant” — about the size of the U.S. in East Antarctica — is more vulnerable to climate change than scientists thought, a new study found

Why that’s worrying: It could eventually raise sea levels 16½ feet as it shrinks if targets to limit greenhouse gas emissions aren’t met.

Advertisement

7

New tax credits should make it cheaper to buy electric vehicles — eventually.

The nation’s to date, which is likely to become law within days, includes most significant climate bill to date, which is likely to become law within days, includes a $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles.

But there are rules: The credits would apply only to cars that are put into service starting next year, cost less than a certain amount and meet specific manufacturing requirements.

What this means: Initially, a lot of vehicles wouldn’t be eligible. But in a few years, they should be much more available and affordable, experts say.

And now … a sweet moment you may have missed at a Little League championship. Plus, the latest advice column from the wise Carolyn Hax.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article