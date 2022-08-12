Friday briefing: What the FBI was looking for at Mar-a-Lago; new coronavirus guidelines; Inflation Reduction Act; monkeypox; and more

1
We learned more about why the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home.
- The latest: Agents were at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida this week looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, according to Post reporting.
- Why that matters: Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive. However, we still don’t know whether such documents were found.
The CDC loosened its coronavirus guidelines.
- The big changes: Screening for covid is no longer recommended in most situations. Unvaccinated people exposed to the coronavirus or people exposed in schools don’t need to quarantine.
- What this means: You’ll probably see policy changes in workplaces, schools and day cares. It puts more responsibility on individuals to limit the spread of the virus.
- Why is this happening? The CDC says the U.S. is in a new phase of the pandemic, even though hospitalizations and deaths (tracked here) are still high.
The House is expected to pass Democrats’ major economic package today.
- This is a big deal: The Inflation Reduction Act includes changes to the Affordable Care Act, the biggest climate bill in U.S. history, a large corporate tax hike and more.
- Why a tax hike? It’s a 15% minimum rate on big companies like Amazon and Intel, which often pay far less, to fund the health-care and climate proposals.
- Next step: It would go to President Biden to sign into law, which he’s expected to do.
The Arctic is warming much faster than scientists expected.
- In one region, temperatures have increased at least four times faster than the global average, a significant new study revealed yesterday.
- The big picture: This is just the latest sign of the growing, daily impact of climate change, along with floods, heat waves and drought. The U.S. is making progress on its climate goals but is still falling short.
A gunman was killed after trying to get into an FBI office in Ohio, officials said.
There were years of missed warnings about the monkeypox outbreak.
Gen Zers don’t want to spend their lives stuck in a cubicle.
And now … find your next favorite book with these recommendations from top authors, or try “The Sandman” on Netflix for something to watch.
