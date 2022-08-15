The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Where election deniers are winning votes; Salman Rushdie’s recovery; Anne Heche; extreme heat waves; and more

August 15, 2022 at 6:44 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)
Election deniers are gaining ground in key battleground states.

  • In the six states that decided the 2020 vote, nearly two-thirds of the Republican candidates running for positions with power over elections don’t accept Donald Trump lost the election.
  • What this means: If these candidates win in November, they could be in a position to try to undermine the vote in the next presidential election.
  • What else to know: 11 sets of classified documents were seized from Trump’s Florida home, according to court filings released Friday.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan one year ago today.

  • What happened? The Western-backed government collapsed in hours — faster than anyone expected — as the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital. The U.S. military officially pulled out two weeks later.
  • What’s changed since then: Women have had their rights stripped away and face increasing violence; poverty and hunger are rising; schools now focus on religion; and Islamic law is increasingly enforced.

Author Salman Rushdie is recovering after being attacked onstage.

India is celebrating 75 years of independence today.

  • A quick history: On Aug. 15, 1947, the country broke free of British rule after years of struggle. India’s Muslims formed their own state, Pakistan, a day earlier, which led to huge turmoil.
  • What to know: This year’s celebrations are downplaying Mahatma Gandhi, the pacifist and “father of the nation,” instead glorifying leaders who pushed the use of force — a reflection of the nation’s mood.

Actress Anne Heche died after a car crash.

  • What we know: She was taken off life support yesterday. She had been hospitalized since crashing her car in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. She was 53.
  • How we’ll remember her: For roles in “Wag the Dog” and a “Psycho” remake, and for breaking ground with Ellen DeGeneres in a public same-sex relationship in the late 1990s.

Dangerous heat waves will increase across the U.S. over the next 30 years.

  • The numbers: Around 63% of Americans will experience three or more consecutive days of 100-plus-degree heat, on average, each year, according to new data.
  • Where will be most at risk? Search your Zip code here to check the potential impact.

Spiders might be capable of dreaming.

  • How we know this: A species of jumping spider may enter rapid eye movement (REM) sleep — a phase of rest when humans have our most vivid dreams, a new study found.
  • What do they dream about? If they do, one researcher suggested spiders may “dream in vibrations,” instead of visually, like humans.

And now … one thing Tess is making: These no-bake coconut date balls (from this list). And one thing Jamie enjoyed: This tale about the Great Moon Hoax.

