Monday briefing: Where election deniers are winning votes; Salman Rushdie’s recovery; Anne Heche; extreme heat waves; and more

1
Election deniers are gaining ground in key battleground states.
- In the six states that decided the 2020 vote, nearly two-thirds of the Republican candidates running for positions with power over elections don’t accept Donald Trump lost the election.
- What this means: If these candidates win in November, they could be in a position to try to undermine the vote in the next presidential election.
- What else to know: 11 sets of classified documents were seized from Trump’s Florida home, according to court filings released Friday.
2
The Taliban took over Afghanistan one year ago today.
- What happened? The Western-backed government collapsed in hours — faster than anyone expected — as the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital. The U.S. military officially pulled out two weeks later.
- What’s changed since then: Women have had their rights stripped away and face increasing violence; poverty and hunger are rising; schools now focus on religion; and Islamic law is increasingly enforced.
3
Author Salman Rushdie is recovering after being attacked onstage.
4
India is celebrating 75 years of independence today.
- A quick history: On Aug. 15, 1947, the country broke free of British rule after years of struggle. India’s Muslims formed their own state, Pakistan, a day earlier, which led to huge turmoil.
- What to know: This year’s celebrations are downplaying Mahatma Gandhi, the pacifist and “father of the nation,” instead glorifying leaders who pushed the use of force — a reflection of the nation’s mood.
5
Actress Anne Heche died after a car crash.
- What we know: She was taken off life support yesterday. She had been hospitalized since crashing her car in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. She was 53.
- How we’ll remember her: For roles in “Wag the Dog” and a “Psycho” remake, and for breaking ground with Ellen DeGeneres in a public same-sex relationship in the late 1990s.
6
Dangerous heat waves will increase across the U.S. over the next 30 years.
Spiders might be capable of dreaming.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.