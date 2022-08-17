Wednesday briefing: Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary; Inflation Reduction Act; Colorado River dangers; hearing aids; and more

1
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary in Wyoming.
- She met huge backlash for being the face of the Republican anti-Trump movement and was defeated by Harriet Hageman, a lawyer endorsed by the former president. (Full results here.)
- In Alaska: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, advanced in her all-party primary. Sarah Palin, running in both a House primary and special election, advanced in the primary. The special election hasn’t been called.
2
A landmark health-care and climate bill is now law.
- What it includes: Policies to slow inflation, lower prescription drug prices, fight climate change and raise taxes on big corporations. President Biden signed it yesterday.
- How it could save you money: By lowering energy costs, speeding up tax refunds and providing tax credits for switching to electric vehicles. (More details here.)
3
The Colorado River is hitting dangerous lows.
- What this means: Unprecedented water cuts for Arizona and Nevada. The seven states, including California, that rely on the river still have to agree on how to further cut water use.
- Why this matters: If water levels drop too low, millions will lose access to drinking water, hydroelectric power and irrigation for farming regions.
- What’s causing this? A historic 23-year drought. The snowpack that feeds the river has been steadily dropping as the climate warms.
4
Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a Georgia grand jury today.
5
Ukraine struck targets in Crimea for the second time in a week.
- What happened? Special forces blew up an ammunition depot and possibly also an air force base inside the Russian-occupied territory yesterday, officials said.
- Why this matters: Crimea is a key military supply hub for Russia. The strikes mean those crucial supply lines can no longer be considered safe.
6
Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription.
Dodge is retiring its iconic gas-powered muscle cars.
And now … need help figuring out how to have a tough conversation with a friend or want advice on navigating family dynamics? Ask one of The Post’s new columnists, Sahaj Kaur Kohli.
