The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Mar-a-Lago search affidavit; monkeypox vaccine; Deshaun Watson; Big Ten TV deal; ‘House of the Dragon’; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Where? The Alps. Extreme heat waves have transformed the mountains, melting their glaciers The Alps. Extreme heat waves have transformed the mountains, melting their glaciers one to two months faster than normal and forcing ski resorts to close early.

Why it’s worrying: Snowpack from these mountains delivers up to 90% of water to lowland Europe for drinking, irrigation and hydropower.

The world of “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO this weekend.

What to know: “House of the Dragon,” a prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” a prequel series, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern time, three years after the original show’s … disappointing … finale.

So, what’s this one about? It’s based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book, which takes us back in (Westeros) time to the reign of the white-haired Targaryen family and, of course, their dragons.

