Friday briefing: Mar-a-Lago search affidavit; monkeypox vaccine; Deshaun Watson; Big Ten TV deal; ‘House of the Dragon’; and more

1
We might see parts of a key document about the Mar-a-Lago search.
2
Russian spies misjudged Ukraine before its invasion.
- How we know this: Communications between Russian officers reviewed by The Post, along with other sensitive documents.
- What they said: Agents expected Russia to easily overthrow Ukraine’s government and take its capital, Kyiv. They even started arranging housing.
- What this shows: Unrealistic intelligence has guided Russia’s decision-making, which helps explain its failures on the battlefield.
3
The U.S. is speeding up its monkeypox vaccine rollout.
- How? Millions of doses will be finished in the U.S. rather than overseas, officials announced yesterday, and existing doses will be split into fifths.
- Is this good news? It depends who you ask. Some health officials welcomed the moves; others were unnerved by the plan to split doses, saying more research is needed.
4
A high-profile NFL quarterback has been suspended for 11 games.
- Who? Deshaun Watson, who signed a record contract with the Cleveland Browns this spring. More than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, although he hasn’t been charged with a crime.
- This is stricter than the first punishment: Watson was initially suspended for six games, but the NFL appealed the ruling. He also was fined $5 million.
5
The Big Ten landed a TV megadeal.
- What to know: The college sports conference, which will soon have 16 teams, turned away from ESPN and signed contracts worth a record $7 billion with Fox, CBS and NBC.
- What it means for college football: Starting next year, Big Ten games will have set windows on Saturdays: noon on Fox; 3:30 p.m. on CBS; and prime time on NBC.
6
Glaciers in Europe are melting at the fastest pace ever recorded.
The world of “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO this weekend.
And now … what to do this weekend: Try one of these 12 books to round out your summer, and start planning a fall vacation at one of these perfect destinations.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.