Friday briefing: Mar-a-Lago search affidavit; monkeypox vaccine; Deshaun Watson; Big Ten TV deal; ‘House of the Dragon’; and more

By
and 
 
August 19, 2022 at 6:26 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

We might see parts of a key document about the Mar-a-Lago search.

2

Russian spies misjudged Ukraine before its invasion.

  • How we know this: Communications between Russian officers reviewed by The Post, along with other sensitive documents.
  • What they said: Agents expected Russia to easily overthrow Ukraine’s government and take its capital, Kyiv. They even started arranging housing.
  • What this shows: Unrealistic intelligence has guided Russia’s decision-making, which helps explain its failures on the battlefield.

3

The U.S. is speeding up its monkeypox vaccine rollout.

  • How? Millions of doses will be finished in the U.S. rather than overseas, officials announced yesterday, and existing doses will be split into fifths.
  • Is this good news? It depends who you ask. Some health officials welcomed the moves; others were unnerved by the plan to split doses, saying more research is needed.

4

A high-profile NFL quarterback has been suspended for 11 games.

  • Who? Deshaun Watson, who signed a record contract with the Cleveland Browns this spring. More than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, although he hasn’t been charged with a crime.
  • This is stricter than the first punishment: Watson was initially suspended for six games, but the NFL appealed the ruling. He also was fined $5 million.

5

The Big Ten landed a TV megadeal.

  • What to know: The college sports conference, which will soon have 16 teams, turned away from ESPN and signed contracts worth a record $7 billion with Fox, CBS and NBC.
  • What it means for college football: Starting next year, Big Ten games will have set windows on Saturdays: noon on Fox; 3:30 p.m. on CBS; and prime time on NBC.

6

Glaciers in Europe are melting at the fastest pace ever recorded.

  • Where? The Alps. Extreme heat waves have transformed the mountains, melting their glaciers one to two months faster than normal and forcing ski resorts to close early.
  • Why it’s worrying: Snowpack from these mountains delivers up to 90% of water to lowland Europe for drinking, irrigation and hydropower.

7

The world of “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO this weekend.

  • What to know: “House of the Dragon,” a prequel series, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern time, three years after the original show’s … disappointing … finale.
  • So, what’s this one about? It’s based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book, which takes us back in (Westeros) time to the reign of the white-haired Targaryen family and, of course, their dragons.

And now … what to do this weekend: Try one of these 12 books to round out your summer, and start planning a fall vacation at one of these perfect destinations.

