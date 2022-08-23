Tuesday briefing: An explosive whistleblower complaint about Twitter; Florida, New York primaries; stunning space images; and more

1
Trump supporters got their hands on sensitive election system files.
- The details: The Georgia and Michigan files, obtained by attorneys working to overturn the 2020 election, were shared with election deniers and others, exclusive Post reporting found.
- Why this matters: Access to voting system software is tightly regulated. Some experts say the information could be exploited in future elections.
2
A whistleblower alleges that Twitter buried key security issues.
- One of the big accusations: That the company claimed it had a solid security plan when leaders knew about holes that put users at risk, according to an explosive whistleblower complaint obtained by The Post.
- Who is the whistleblower? Peiter Zatko, a widely admired hacker who was Twitter’s chief security officer before being fired in January.
- What else to know: Twitter also underplayed its bot issue, the complaint alleges, which, if true, could help Elon Musk get out of his deal to buy the company.
3
Florida, New York and Oklahoma have primaries today.
- In Florida: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is up for reelection, and Democrats will pick their candidate to run against him. Four Democrats are fighting for the chance to take on Sen. Marco Rubio in November.
- In New York: Redistricting chaos delayed these House elections for months and put three of the House’s most powerful Democrats — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Carolyn Maloney and Sean Patrick Maloney — at risk.
4
The Dallas area was hit with massive flooding.
- What happened? A historic downpour. Over 10 inches of rain fell in some places overnight on Sunday. At least one person died, and highways were completely covered in water.
- The bigger picture: It’s the latest such flood in the U.S. this summer. These normally rare events will occur more often because of human-caused climate change.
5
Teachers went on strike in Ohio’s largest school district.
- Why? Months of negotiations over working conditions failed as their contract expired.
- What it means: The Columbus district’s 46,000 students will start school remotely.
- This could just be the beginning: Strike threats are bubbling up across the country as districts try to handle burned-out educators and a catastrophic teacher shortage.
6
Anthony Fauci is stepping down after decades of public service.
NASA released stunning new images of Jupiter.
