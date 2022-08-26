The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Mar-a-Lago search affidavit release; Ukraine nuclear plant; North Dakota abortion ban; college football; and more

By
August 26, 2022 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
We’ll see parts of a key document about the Mar-a-Lago search today.

  • Why? A redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home must be released this morning, a judge ruled yesterday.
  • What could it reveal? The full document likely contains key information about the criminal investigation into classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. But some sensitive details will be hidden.

Europe’s largest nuclear plant was cut off from the energy grid.

A near-total abortion ban in North Dakota was put on hold yesterday.

Kids fell behind on routine vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why that matters: Now they’re returning to school, despite missing immunizations for contagious preventable diseases like measles, meningitis, polio and whooping cough.
  • Schools are playing catch-up: They’re reaching out with reminders for parents and also hosting vaccination clinics. Many offer grace periods of a few weeks for kids to get their shots.

The U.S. has experienced extreme weather whiplash this summer.

  • What’s that? When weather swings from one extreme to another — in this case from drought to record rain — which we’ve seen in places like Dallas, Kentucky and St. Louis, all within weeks.
  • Why this matters: The swings are tied to climate change, and they’re bad news. Dry ground doesn’t absorb water well, which makes flooding more likely and rain less beneficial.

Cellphone dead zones could soon be a thing of the past.

  • Why? T-Mobile is teaming with SpaceX to bring cell coverage to more than 500,000 square miles of the U.S. using satellites, the companies said yesterday.
  • The timeline: Tests will start in some remote areas by the end of next year.

The college football season kicks off tomorrow with 11 games.

  • It’s called Week 0: The long Labor Day weekend, featuring dozens of games, gets the Week 1 treatment. But tomorrow brings fans an early taste of real football after a turbulent offseason.
  • Games to watch: Nebraska and Northwestern (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) meet in a Big Ten showdown in Ireland, of all places; and Utah State plays host to Connecticut at 4 p.m.

And now … trying to figure out how much student loan forgiveness you qualify for? We built this calculator to help. And something to watch: Settle in with one of these eight miniseries.

John Taylor and Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

