The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Mar-a-Lago search affidavit release; Ukraine nuclear plant; North Dakota abortion ban; college football; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What’s that? When weather swings from one extreme to another — in this case from drought to record rain — which we’ve seen in places like Dallas, Kentucky and St. Louis, When weather swings from one extreme to another — in this case from drought to record rain — which we’ve seen in places like Dallas, Kentucky and St. Louis, all within weeks

Why this matters: The swings are tied to climate change, and The swings are tied to climate change, and they’re bad news . Dry ground doesn’t absorb water well, which makes flooding more likely and rain less beneficial.

Cellphone dead zones could soon be a thing of the past.

Why? T-Mobile is teaming with SpaceX to bring cell coverage to more than 500,000 square miles of the U.S. using satellites, the T-Mobile is teaming with SpaceX to bring cell coverage to more than 500,000 square miles of the U.S. using satellites, the companies said yesterday

The timeline: Tests will start in some remote areas by the end of next year.

The college football season kicks off tomorrow with 11 games.

It’s called Week 0: The long Labor Day weekend, featuring dozens of games, gets the Week 1 treatment. But tomorrow brings fans an early taste of real football after a The long Labor Day weekend, featuring dozens of games, gets the Week 1 treatment. But tomorrow brings fans an early taste of real football after a turbulent offseason

Games to watch: Nebraska and Northwestern (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) meet in a Nebraska and Northwestern (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) meet in a Big Ten showdown in Ireland, of all places; and Utah State plays host to Connecticut at 4 p.m.

John Taylor and Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

