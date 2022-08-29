Monday briefing: NASA postpones moon rocket launch; strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant; Brian Robinson Jr. shot; and more

The records: California’s Death Valley twice suffered a sweltering 130 degrees, in 2020 and again in 2021. The record low was minus-56 degrees in Cotton, Minn., in 2019.

Death Valley recorded the most extreme U.S. heat of the past decade.

The investigation: Officers said they’re looking at the shooting in D.C. as a possible attempted robbery or carjacking. They recovered a firearm near the scene.

The National Archives has dealt with threats since the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search.

What’s the mission? A test flight would send the Orion crew capsule around the moon without astronauts on board.

What’s the card? It’s a mint-condition 1952 Topps featuring Hall of Fame slugger Mickey Mantle, who spent his 18-year career with the New York Yankees.

7

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.