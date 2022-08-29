Monday briefing: NASA postpones moon rocket launch; strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant; Brian Robinson Jr. shot; and more

1
NASA postponed its inaugural moon rocket launch.
- What happened: Problems with the massive rocket and its fueling procedures prevented it from lifting off as planned this morning.
- It’s a setback: The complicated and expensive spacecraft has suffered delays for years. NASA has backup dates on Sept. 2 and 5, but it’s not clear when it might try to launch again.
- What’s the mission? A test flight would send the Orion crew capsule around the moon without astronauts on board.
The National Archives has dealt with threats since the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search.
More Russian strikes were reported around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.
An NFL running back was shot twice yesterday.
- What we know: The injuries to Brian Robinson Jr., a rookie on the Washington Commanders, aren’t considered life-threatening, police said. He’s in stable condition.
- The investigation: Officers said they’re looking at the shooting in D.C. as a possible attempted robbery or carjacking. They recovered a firearm near the scene.
Death Valley recorded the most extreme U.S. heat of the past decade.
- How we know this: A new analysis of more than a decade of data shows the highest and lowest temperatures recorded at reliable weather stations in the U.S. each day.
- The records: California’s Death Valley twice suffered a sweltering 130 degrees, in 2020 and again in 2021. The record low was minus-56 degrees in Cotton, Minn., in 2019.
A baseball card sold for a record $12.6 million.
Drought keeps exposing hidden history.
And now … if you’re taking a flight soon: Here are the rules of acting like a decent human. And, if you’re weighing buying an electric vehicle: They soon could charge faster than your iPhone.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
