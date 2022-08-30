Tuesday briefing: How the FBI handled documents from Mar-a-Lago; Pakistan flooding; deadly Iraq protests; Serena Williams; and more

1
The FBI has already examined documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
- What that means: A “filter team” sorted through files taken from Donald Trump’s Florida home this month to weed out possibly privileged documents, according to a court filing yesterday.
- Why this matters: It could undercut the former president’s request to appoint an outside expert to review the files — a move that could complicate the case.
- What’s in the documents? Agents took about two dozen boxes of materials during the search, including 11 sets of classified files.
2
A third of Pakistan is underwater from floods, officials said.
- What we know: Floodwaters have killed more than 1,000 people since mid-June. Millions have been affected, and entire villages have been cut off.
- What’s caused this? An unprecedented amount of rainfall. Experts say global warming is behind the growing number of extreme weather events around the world.
3
Dozens were killed in violent protests in Iraq.
- What are people protesting? A powerful leader announced he was quitting politics yesterday. His supporters stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad and clashed with security forces. The cleric called them off today and apologized.
- The bigger picture: This was the most serious violence in a summer of unrest in Iraq, where feuding political factions have failed to form a government since elections last year.
4
Mississippi’s capital has lost reliable running water.
- The latest: Jackson’s 150,000 residents were told not to drink the water after a long-struggling treatment plant failed yesterday. Officials said running water will soon be unavailable.
- How long will this last? It’s not clear. The state, already dealing with floods, will distribute alternative sources of water until the plant is fixed, the governor said.
5
Melting in Greenland could raise sea levels by nearly a foot.
- The details: Its massive ice sheet is set to lose over 3% of its mass, even if the world stopped pumping out greenhouse gases today, according to a new study.
- Why it matters: If that happens, the U.S. and countries around the world would likely face much more severe flooding by the end of this century, the research found.
6
Serena Williams won her first-round match at the U.S. Open.
Gene editing could revive a nearly lost tree.
And now … what to make this week: One of these flavor-packed sandwiches for school or office lunches, and something to use up veggie tops and greens.
