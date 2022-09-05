Monday briefing: Why a fall coronavirus surge is less likely; mass stabbing in Canada; Jackson water crisis; and more

1
A big coronavirus surge this fall and winter is looking unlikely.
- Why? New booster shots (rolling out now) and widespread immunity against the latest virus strains should put us in a better position than in the past two years, experts said.
- But there’s a caveat: Pandemic predictions rarely age well. A new variant could change the rosier forecast, and a majority of Americans haven’t gotten booster shots.
2
Ten people were killed in a mass stabbing in Canada yesterday.
- What we know: At least 15 more were injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan. Authorities are still searching for two suspects.
- This is unusual: Mass killings in Canada are relatively rare compared with the U.S. This is one of the deadliest since a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 left 22 dead.
3
Mississippi’s capital still doesn’t have clean drinking water.
- What to know: Last week, in part because of severe flooding, a treatment plant failed, leaving many of Jackson’s more than 150,000 residents completely without water.
- The latest: People should have running water in their homes again, the city said yesterday, but it’s still not safe to drink or use without boiling.
- This crisis has been building for years: Jackson’s infrastructure started to decline in the 1970s, after its schools were forced to desegregate and thousands of White families moved away.
4
The next U.K. prime minister will be announced this morning.
5
Chilean voters rejected a dramatic new constitution.
- What to know: It would have replaced the country’s 1980s dictatorship-era constitution with one that called for an economic model to narrow inequalities.
- Why this matters: The new constitution was an experiment that started as an attempt to unify the country after protests in 2019 — but ended up dividing it further.
6
NASA postponed the launch of its new moon rocket again.
Serena Williams may have played her final tennis match.
And now … if you’re flying today, here’s a guide to canceled and delayed flights. Plus, 10 last-minute recipe ideas for your Labor Day picnic or barbecue.
Jamie Ross contributed to this briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.