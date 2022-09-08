Thursday briefing: Canada stabbing suspect’s death; Memphis shooting rampage; Obama portraits; Thursday Night Football; and more

The 7The 7

September 8, 2022 at 6:37 a.m. EDT
The second suspect in Canada’s mass stabbings died after being caught.

  • What we know: The 32-year-old man “went into medical distress” shortly after he was captured in Saskatchewan yesterday after a four-day manhunt, police said.
  • The other suspect, his brother, was found dead Monday. Police are still investigating what happened.
  • This was one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings: Ten people died and 18 more were injured in Sunday’s attacks, which started at the James Smith Cree Nation.

2

A gunman went on a deadly shooting rampage across Memphis yesterday.

  • What happened? Four people were killed and at least three others were injured, officials said. The shootings, one of which was live-streamed on Facebook, forced people to shelter in place for hours.
  • A 19-year-old suspect was arrested. We don’t have information yet on the victims or why this happened. The suspect was released from prison earlier this year.

3

The U.S. is sending Ukraine $2.6 billion more in aid.

  • What to know: That includes $675 million in weapons, with more rounds for rocket launchers that Ukraine has used to precisely target Russian forces.
  • On the ground: Ukraine said it recaptured territory in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

4

Voluntary power cuts helped California avoid blackouts this week.

  • What to know: Millions of people lowered their power use during a historic heat wave after alerts on their phones warned them the grid was at risk.
  • It’s part of a larger problem: America’s power grid is under enormous stress because of extreme weather and some fossil fuel power plants shutting down early.
  • What else to know: Remnants of Hurricane Kay could bring rain and flooding to Southern California and the Southwest tomorrow.

5

An experimental ALS drug came a step closer to approval yesterday.

  • What to know: FDA advisers recommended the treatment, despite concerns that it may not work, although it is considered safe.
  • Why this matters: ALS is a degenerative disease that usually kills people within three to five years. There are few treatment options, and this one has strong support.
  • What’s next? The FDA, which usually follows its advisers’ recommendation, is expected to decide whether to approve it by Sept. 29.

6

Official portraits of the Obamas were unveiled at the White House yesterday.

7

The NFL season officially kicks off tonight.

  • The details: The Buffalo Bills play the Rams (the defending Super Bowl champs) in Los Angeles. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.
  • What then? There are 14 games Sunday, followed by Monday Night Football, to wrap up the start of what’s expected to be an unpredictable season. (Full schedule here.)

And now … should you get the new iPhone 14? This quiz can help you decide. Plus, what to watch tonight: “Pinocchio,” with Tom Hanks, which dropped on Disney Plus today.

