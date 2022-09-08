Thursday briefing: Canada stabbing suspect’s death; Memphis shooting rampage; Obama portraits; Thursday Night Football; and more

1
The second suspect in Canada’s mass stabbings died after being caught.
- What we know: The 32-year-old man “went into medical distress” shortly after he was captured in Saskatchewan yesterday after a four-day manhunt, police said.
- The other suspect, his brother, was found dead Monday. Police are still investigating what happened.
- This was one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings: Ten people died and 18 more were injured in Sunday’s attacks, which started at the James Smith Cree Nation.
2
A gunman went on a deadly shooting rampage across Memphis yesterday.
- What happened? Four people were killed and at least three others were injured, officials said. The shootings, one of which was live-streamed on Facebook, forced people to shelter in place for hours.
- A 19-year-old suspect was arrested. We don’t have information yet on the victims or why this happened. The suspect was released from prison earlier this year.
3
The U.S. is sending Ukraine $2.6 billion more in aid.
- What to know: That includes $675 million in weapons, with more rounds for rocket launchers that Ukraine has used to precisely target Russian forces.
- On the ground: Ukraine said it recaptured territory in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
4
Voluntary power cuts helped California avoid blackouts this week.
- What to know: Millions of people lowered their power use during a historic heat wave after alerts on their phones warned them the grid was at risk.
- It’s part of a larger problem: America’s power grid is under enormous stress because of extreme weather and some fossil fuel power plants shutting down early.
- What else to know: Remnants of Hurricane Kay could bring rain and flooding to Southern California and the Southwest tomorrow.
5
An experimental ALS drug came a step closer to approval yesterday.
Official portraits of the Obamas were unveiled at the White House yesterday.
The NFL season officially kicks off tonight.
And now … should you get the new iPhone 14? This quiz can help you decide. Plus, what to watch tonight: “Pinocchio,” with Tom Hanks, which dropped on Disney Plus today.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.