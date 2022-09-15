Thursday briefing: ‘Tentative’ deal to avoid a railroad strike; growing U.S. hunger; R. Kelly; Patagonia; couch potatoes; and more

1
The U.S. may avoid a potentially devastating railroad strike.
- What to know: The White House reached a “tentative” deal between workers and rail companies this morning. A strike would have started tomorrow morning.
- What’s in the deal? We don’t have details yet, but sick time and penalties for missing work for things like doctor’s visits were the major issues.
- Why this matters: A strike would have huge economic consequences, affecting food and energy supplies, train travel and even drinking water.
2
The presidents of Russia and China are expected to meet today.
- The details: This will be Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s first face-to-face meeting since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when they declared a “no-limits” partnership.
- What else to know: The E.U. is searching for solutions to its energy crisis, part of the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
3
A growing number of families in the U.S. are going hungry.
- Why? Food, rent and fuel prices have skyrocketed, and many pandemic-era safety-net programs have ended.
- What’s being done? The U.S. is sending $2 billion to help food banks and schools buy food, officials announced yesterday. Both are struggling to keep up with demand and higher costs.
4
The CDC will start testing more wastewater for polio.
- How we got here: The U.S. discovered its first case of polio in nearly a decade in July in New York. Since then, the virus has been detected in multiple wastewater samples.
- What is polio? It’s deadly, can cause paralysis and can’t be cured. Vaccinations helped eliminate it here in 1979, and wastewater testing can help contain outbreaks.
5
R. Kelly was found guilty of child pornography and other sex crimes.
Patagonia’s founder is giving away his $3 billion company.
Sitting all day can erase that workout.
And now … what to watch tonight: Thursday Night Football, which has moved to Amazon Prime, or these episodes of “The Crown,” which reveal more about Queen Elizabeth II.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.