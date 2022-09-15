The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: ‘Tentative’ deal to avoid a railroad strike; growing U.S. hunger; R. Kelly; Patagonia; couch potatoes; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Yesterday’s verdict in Chicago was was his second conviction since the #MeToo movement. He’ll probably spend much of the rest of his life in prison.

What to know: There have been There have been decades of allegations that the 55-year-old former R&B singer physically and sexually abused women and minors.

Patagonia’s founder is giving away his $3 billion company.

It’s an unorthodox move: Yvon Chouinard, who has tried to make the outdoor-apparel company a model sustainable business, wants to do more to protect the planet.

What he’s doing: Patagonia’s ownership Patagonia’s ownership has been transferred to a trust and a nonprofit organization created to fight climate change. Profits that don’t go back into the business will go to the nonprofit, the company said.

Sitting all day can erase that workout.

There’s new research: Going long stretches without moving (like at a desk or in front of the TV) can affect your blood sugar, cholesterol and fat, Going long stretches without moving (like at a desk or in front of the TV) can affect your blood sugar, cholesterol and fat, even if you exercise regularly

Why this matters: The science is clear that working out 30 minutes a day benefits our health, spirits and life span, but that’s not the full picture.

The takeaway: We need to move consistently throughout the day. So, take the stairs, go get the mail or do some cleaning.

And now … what to watch tonight: Thursday Night Football, which has moved to Amazon Prime, or these episodes of “The Crown,” which reveal more about Queen Elizabeth II.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

