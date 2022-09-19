The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico; Biden calls the pandemic over; and more

How they did it: By By beating the Connecticut Sun last night in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, 78-71, led by league MVP A’ja Wilson , who had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

It’s historic: This is the first championship for a major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

Cheetahs have returned to India after going extinct there decades ago.

The history: A local king in central India shot three cheetahs in 1947, killing what were thought to be the last of the world’s fastest land animals in the country.

The comeback: Eight cats were Eight cats were flown in from Namibia on Friday as part of an effort to reintroduce cheetahs into the country and help save them from global extinction.

And now … some tips to help you start the workweek: Eight ways to feel less anxious, and how to better measure your workplace happiness.

Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

