Monday briefing: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico; Biden calls the pandemic over; and more

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremonies are being held today in London.
- The latest: Hundreds of world leaders, including President Biden, gathered at Westminster Abbey to honor Britain’s longest-serving monarch. You can follow and watch the events here.
- What else to know: After the service, the queen will be buried at Windsor Castle, next to her husband, Prince Philip. Today is a public holiday in the U.K., and daily life is largely paused.
Hurricane Fiona knocked out all the power on Puerto Rico.
- What happened? The Category 1 storm made landfall yesterday afternoon, bringing destructive winds and life-threatening flash floods to the U.S. territory.
- What’s next? Conditions aren’t expected to improve much today, with up to 30 inches of rain forecast. It could take several days to restore power, officials said.
- Fiona’s path: It’s expected to cross between western Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic today before moving north. We’re tracking it here.
President Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over.”
- What he said: That the U.S. still has a “problem with covid,” but the pandemic stage is finished. He made the apparently off-the-cuff remark on “60 Minutes” last night.
- Is he right? New daily infections are down to just over 57,000 — although that’s probably a big undercount — and hundreds of Americans still die of covid every day.
Ukraine hit military targets in Russia this weekend.
Attempts to ban books from U.S. school libraries have reached record levels.
- The numbers: There were 681 attempts to ban or restrict access to a record 1,651 different books in schools through August of this year, according to a new study.
- What books? Mainly those written by or about people of color or that deal with LGBTQ issues, the study said. Hundreds of laws to restrict access to books have been proposed nationwide.
The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA championship.
Cheetahs have returned to India after going extinct there decades ago.
Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.
