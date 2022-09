Friday briefing: U.S. warns Russia against using nuclear weapons; Trump’s legal problems; Boston Celtics coach; and more

1

The U.S. sent private warnings to Russia against using nuclear weapons.

2

Donald Trump’s lawyers were told to back up his claims yesterday.

3

Scammers may have stolen $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment aid.

How? By using By using Social Security numbers of dead people and the names of people serving federal prison terms, a Labor Department watchdog said yesterday.

1,000 people have been charged with crimes involving jobless benefits during the pandemic, and investigators expect to uncover more theft.

4

The number of workers back at the office hit a pandemic high last week.

The data: An average of An average of 47.5% of workers swiped into offices in the country’s top 10 metro areas, compared with pre-pandemic levels, as more employers enforced return-to-office mandates.

The bigger picture: Office occupancy nationally remains below half of what it was in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic started.

5