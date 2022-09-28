Wednesday briefing: Florida braces for Hurricane Ian; Jan. 6 hearing postponed; Nord Stream pipelines; Alzheimer’s study; and more

1
Hurricane Ian is expected to slam into Florida this afternoon.
- The forecast: Ian has shifted south and is likely to make landfall between Tampa Bay and Cape Coral as a Category 4 storm — strong enough to damage well-built homes. We’re tracking its path here.
- What to expect: Damaging winds, dangerous waves and flooding rain, with power outages and other disruptions possible. Nearly all of the state will see some impact.
- On the ground: Millions of people are under evacuation orders; airports are closed; and National Guard troops have been activated, along with other preparations.
2
The entire island of Cuba lost power yesterday.
- What to know: Ian caused major damage to buildings and infrastructure when the hurricane hit the western part of the country, and at least two people died.
- When will power be restored? Crews were working through the night, but one official said the process could take some time.
3
The House Jan. 6 committee postponed today’s hearing.
- Why? Because of Hurricane Ian, members said. It’ll be rescheduled, but a new date hasn’t yet been announced.
- Why this matters: The committee has been holding public hearings to present evidence about the 2021 attack on the Capitol. This was expected to be the last one before a final report.
4
Russia was blamed for explosions at major natural gas pipelines.
5
Congress will probably make it harder to overturn presidential election results.
- What to know: A bill that makes key updates to Congress’s role in certifying elections was endorsed by two key senators yesterday, making its passage all but certain.
- Why this matters: The bill aims to prevent a repeat of the 2021 Capitol attack.
- What’s next? A vote is expected by the end of the year. A similar bill passed by the House last week has less Republican support.
6
Coronavirus vaccines can make your period late.
An experimental Alzheimer’s drug showed promising results.
And now … ultra-processed foods are bad news: Here’s how to avoid them. Plus, a new TikTok fitness trend actually worth trying.
