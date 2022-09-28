The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Florida braces for Hurricane Ian; Jan. 6 hearing postponed; Nord Stream pipelines; Alzheimer’s study; and more

September 28, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EDT
Hurricane Ian is expected to slam into Florida this afternoon.

  • The forecast: Ian has shifted south and is likely to make landfall between Tampa Bay and Cape Coral as a Category 4 storm — strong enough to damage well-built homes. We’re tracking its path here.
  • What to expect: Damaging winds, dangerous waves and flooding rain, with power outages and other disruptions possible. Nearly all of the state will see some impact.
  • On the ground: Millions of people are under evacuation orders; airports are closed; and National Guard troops have been activated, along with other preparations.

The entire island of Cuba lost power yesterday.

  • What to know: Ian caused major damage to buildings and infrastructure when the hurricane hit the western part of the country, and at least two people died.
  • When will power be restored? Crews were working through the night, but one official said the process could take some time.

The House Jan. 6 committee postponed today’s hearing.

  • Why? Because of Hurricane Ian, members said. It’ll be rescheduled, but a new date hasn’t yet been announced.
  • Why this matters: The committee has been holding public hearings to present evidence about the 2021 attack on the Capitol. This was expected to be the last one before a final report.

Russia was blamed for explosions at major natural gas pipelines.

Congress will probably make it harder to overturn presidential election results.

  • What to know: A bill that makes key updates to Congress’s role in certifying elections was endorsed by two key senators yesterday, making its passage all but certain.
  • Why this matters: The bill aims to prevent a repeat of the 2021 Capitol attack.
  • What’s next? A vote is expected by the end of the year. A similar bill passed by the House last week has less Republican support.

Coronavirus vaccines can make your period late.

  • By how much? About a day, on average, according to a study of 20,000 people published yesterday. The effect was mostly temporary.
  • What does this mean? It confirms what a lot of women suspected when the shots rolled out last year; however, there are still many unanswered period-related vaccine questions.

An experimental Alzheimer’s drug showed promising results.

  • What is Alzheimer’s? A progressive brain disorder that, over time, destroys memory and thinking skills. It affects millions of Americans, and there’s no proven cure.
  • The results: The drug slowed cognitive and functional decline by 27% in a trial, its sponsors said yesterday, which some experts see as a big breakthrough.
  • When will it be available? It could be approved as soon as early next year.

