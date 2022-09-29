Thursday briefing: Ian knocks out power to millions in Florida; rising mortgage rates; Coolio dies at 59; DALL-E; and more

1
Millions of people are without power in Florida.
- What to know: Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. It slammed into southwest Florida yesterday afternoon.
- How bad is the damage? We’ll find out more today, but officials are expecting devastation; winds were so strong yesterday that first responders weren’t able to reach the most-flooded areas.
2
Ian will bring more heavy rains today.
- The forecast: The storm, now downgraded from a hurricane, is moving over central and northeast Florida, then will make a second landfall in South Carolina tomorrow. Track its path here.
- Today: Orlando and other parts of Florida could see dangerous flash floods; some areas could get up to 30 inches of rain.
- The rest of the week: Parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia are expected to get heavy rains.
3
The U.S. is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine.
- How? By making more long-range rocket artillery systems and sending them to Ukraine, the Pentagon said yesterday, though that could take years.
- What this shows: The U.S. doesn’t expect the war to end any time soon. Russia is trying to round up 300,000 more troops and is preparing to illegally annex large parts of Ukraine.
4
The cost of a home loan is soaring.
- How high? Some lenders are quoting over 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and data to be released this morning could show the highest average rate in two decades.
- Why is this happening? Mainly because the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates again last week in an attempt to bring down prices.
- What it means: The housing market is cooling as buyers are being priced out.
5
Coolio, one of the biggest hip-hop stars of the 1990s, died yesterday.
- How we’ll remember him: “Gangsta’s Paradise” was a defining song of the decade, and he also put out hits like “C U When U Get There” and “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New).”
- What we know: The 59-year-old died at a friend’s Los Angeles home, his manager said. We don’t yet know why.
6
The FDA wants to change its definition of “healthy” food.
You can now create any image in seconds using artificial intelligence.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.