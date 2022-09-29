The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Ian knocks out power to millions in Florida; rising mortgage rates; Coolio dies at 59; DALL-E; and more

September 29, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT

Millions of people are without power in Florida.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and threats of up to an 18-foot storm surge in some coastal areas. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What to know: Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. It slammed into southwest Florida yesterday afternoon.
  • How bad is the damage? We’ll find out more today, but officials are expecting devastation; winds were so strong yesterday that first responders weren’t able to reach the most-flooded areas.

Ian will bring more heavy rains today.

  • The forecast: The storm, now downgraded from a hurricane, is moving over central and northeast Florida, then will make a second landfall in South Carolina tomorrow. Track its path here.
  • Today: Orlando and other parts of Florida could see dangerous flash floods; some areas could get up to 30 inches of rain.
  • The rest of the week: Parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia are expected to get heavy rains.

The U.S. is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine.

  • How? By making more long-range rocket artillery systems and sending them to Ukraine, the Pentagon said yesterday, though that could take years.
  • What this shows: The U.S. doesn’t expect the war to end any time soon. Russia is trying to round up 300,000 more troops and is preparing to illegally annex large parts of Ukraine.

The cost of a home loan is soaring.

  • How high? Some lenders are quoting over 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and data to be released this morning could show the highest average rate in two decades.
  • Why is this happening? Mainly because the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates again last week in an attempt to bring down prices.
  • What it means: The housing market is cooling as buyers are being priced out.

Coolio, one of the biggest hip-hop stars of the 1990s, died yesterday.

  • How we’ll remember him: “Gangsta’s Paradise” was a defining song of the decade, and he also put out hits like “C U When U Get There” and “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New).”
  • What we know: The 59-year-old died at a friend’s Los Angeles home, his manager said. We don’t yet know why.

The FDA wants to change its definition of “healthy” food.

  • How? Products would need to a) have a meaningful amount of food like fruits or veggies and b) meet specific limits on added sugar, fats and other nutrients to use the word “healthy.”
  • Why? Six in 10 American adults have chronic lifestyle-related diseases. The goal is to make healthy choices easier, the FDA said yesterday.
  • However, it’s not that simple: The government has a spotty record on deciding what’s good for you, and the rules could change as they’re finalized.

You can now create any image in seconds using artificial intelligence.

  • How? DALL-E, software that makes original, sometimes accurate, images from any spur-of-the-moment phrase. A wait list was removed yesterday, giving anyone access.
  • It’s extremely popular: Around 1.5 million people use the text-to-image generator each day; however, researchers worry it could be misused to create realistic disinformation.

And now … a moment of joy: Watch Lizzo play James Madison’s centuries-old crystal flute. Plus, if you use public WiFi: Here’s what a creep could learn about you.

